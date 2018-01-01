A Special Edition for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Toyota presents the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition.

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback made its debut just two years ago, so it’s still too soon to expect any big changes this year. Nevertheless, the Japanese firm has a little surprise in store for enthusiasts, namely the release of a special edition for 2021.

The model adopts a bolder and more-aggressive look thanks to a front spoiler, side skirts and a distinctive rear bumper. The latter eliminates the false chrome exhaust pipes of the regular versions. In addition to the rocker panel additions, all painted black, this special edition gets a black rear spoiler and 18-inch black wheels.

The Special Edition will be offered to consumers a little later this year, and take note that only 200 units will be reserved for the Canadian market, all of them dressed in a shade called Supersonic Red by Toyota.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition, profile

This Corolla is only available in the SE configuration and with a continuously variable transmission, which will certainly dampen the enthusiasm of fans of sporty driving. It seems to us that with this kind of model, the manual transmission should be offered; it's even obvious. You'll have to settle for a regular SE version or XSE variant if you want to combine the 2.0L, 168-hp 4-cylinder engine with a manual gearbox.

2021 upgrades

Otherwise, Toyota also announced a few upgrades for 2021. All Corolla hatchbacks will now come standard with rear-seat-mounted side airbags. Also, starting with the SE trim level, the model inherits the rear cross traffic alert system with blind spot monitor. These elements are in addition to the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 safety suite that’s included standard on all models.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition, three-quarters rear

Also new is the option to increase rear cargo space at no extra cost. Buyers can opt for a floor that can be lowered to add 147 litres of volume, pushing the total to 651. Mind you there is a cost to this, as you’ll then have to forego the spare tire, replaced by a repair kit.

Toyota did not divulge pricing for the new Special Edition variant. We expect that will happen shortly before the model's debut, which is scheduled for late summer.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition, badge

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition, hatchback