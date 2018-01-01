Fully Redesigned Hybrid Toyota Sienna Unveiled for 2021

Toyota unveils the overhauled 2021 Toyota Sienna.

Big news from Toyota on this holiday Monday in Canada, as the Japanese automaker presented two important products for the year 2021. The redesigned new generation of the Sienna minivan just got a virtual premiere, as did the Venza SUV making its big comeback.

Normally of course, Auto123 would have been on hand to witness the unveiling of the two vehicles in person, but the pandemic decided otherwise. So it is from the comfort of our homes that we were treated to their virtual presentation. A reality that we’re going to have to get used to…

The Sienna minivan was ripe for a redesign, as it was last given a serious overhaul 10 years ago.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Sienna Limited

Aesthetically speaking, the company’s designers didn't settle for a simple update. Every aspect was revisited, and aggressively so. Up front, the goal was to give the model the look of an SUV, though at first glance, we’re undecided how successful that has proved. The company mentions that the design inspiration for the new Sienna came from the Shinkansen high-speed trains that crisscross Japan.

We won’t deny that seen in profile the new Sienna is improved; same applies to the back view. The company’s approach is understandable, given that vans are nowhere near as popular as they once were; to bring them back to the fight, innovation was needed.

In fact, that innovation is clearly on view inside, starting with the center console, called the Bridge Console - which, as its name suggests, bridges the gap between the dashboard and the base. Its tilt makes it easy to access, and underneath it is a large storage space for items like purses.

At the rear, when the model is equipped with captain's seats (an option in the XLE, and standard in the XSE, Limited and Platinum versions), these offer a sliding adjustment that allows 25 inches of clearance for maximum freedom of movement. Otherwise, the interior configuration is 8-passenger with LE and XLE models.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE, interior

Other notable features include foot-swipe-opened side sliding doors and the ability to enjoy an on-board refrigerator.

Of course, when it comes to safety, it's all there with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 Safety Package. The system for monitoring blind spots even comes as standard on every variant. The same goes for connectivity, where everything you need to connect your digital life to your vehicle is there.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum

AWD

All-wheel drive is available as an option with every variant, which is music to the ears of Canadian motorists. Even better, it will work with a hybrid system, as the rear wheels are powered by an electric motor. And speaking of which, every variant of the new Sienna will be hybrid thanks to the work of a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, for a total output of 243 hp. Toyota estimates average fuel consumption at 7.1L/100 km with powertrain.

We hope to have the opportunity soon to test drive the model, which is expected in dealerships just before the end of this year.