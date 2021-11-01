Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Confirmed: Hyundai Tucson Urban Trim Coming to Canada for 2022, Priced at $37,199

Hyundai Canada has confirmed to us that the new XRT trim unveiled this week for the 2022 Tucson will be marketed in Canada and sold under the Urban name. Recall that Hyundai is also introducing an Urban trim for the Santa Fe SUV for the coming model-year.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban will get the same $37,199 MSRP as the N Line variant, but builds on the Tucson Preferred with Trend package model with the addition of the following features:

•            Urban-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing
•            Urban-exclusive prominent side cladding
•            Urban-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors
•            Urban-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design
•            Dark side window surrounds
•            Black-only interior cloth seating
•            Black headliner

2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban, three-quarters rear

Note that the Urban trim amounts to an appearance package and offers no changes to the mechanics of the 2022 Tucson, details of which can be found here.

Here is the full price list for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, including the new Urban trim:

Tucson Essential - $27,999 CAD
Tucson Preferred – $30,199
Tucson N Line - $37,199
Tucson Urban - $37,199
Tucson Luxury Hybrid - $38,899
Tucson Ultimate Hybrid - $41,599

2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban, three-quarters front
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban, three-quarters front

