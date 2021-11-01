Hyundai Canada has confirmed to us that the new XRT trim unveiled this week for the 2022 Tucson will be marketed in Canada and sold under the Urban name. Recall that Hyundai is also introducing an Urban trim for the Santa Fe SUV for the coming model-year.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban will get the same $37,199 MSRP as the N Line variant, but builds on the Tucson Preferred with Trend package model with the addition of the following features:

• Urban-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing

• Urban-exclusive prominent side cladding

• Urban-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors

• Urban-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design

• Dark side window surrounds

• Black-only interior cloth seating

• Black headliner

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban, three-quarters rear

Note that the Urban trim amounts to an appearance package and offers no changes to the mechanics of the 2022 Tucson, details of which can be found here.

Here is the full price list for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, including the new Urban trim:

Tucson Essential - $27,999 CAD

Tucson Preferred – $30,199

Tucson N Line - $37,199

Tucson Urban - $37,199

Tucson Luxury Hybrid - $38,899

Tucson Ultimate Hybrid - $41,599

