After recently introducing a more rugged(-looking) trim called the XRT for the Santa FE SUV for 2022, Hyundai is back at it today with a similar announcement for the smaller Tucson. And is in the earlier case, it’s likely Canada will get the Tucson XRT as well, but rebadged Tucson Urban for our market.

The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. American buyers will have the choice of a front-wheel drive configuration or one with the HTRAC AWD system, but we’d wager Canada might only get the latter.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT, profile

There are several unique features to the 2022 Tucson XRT/Urban, most notably front and rear fascia with rugged detailing, prominent side cladding, black monotone exterior side mirrors and black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design. The model also gets dark side window surrounds, approach lighting/Side steps, black-only interior cloth seating and black headliner inside, and roof cross rails and a tow hitch outside.

We await confirmation regarding the Canadian offering, and what nomenclature the Tucson variant will get here. The same applies to pricing, although we know that the XRT is getting an MSRP of $32,625 USD (for FWD version) and $34,125 (for AWD version) south of the border. That puts the model above the N Line on the Tucson price chart (that variant goes for $37,199 CAD in our market).

