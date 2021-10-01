Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai Announces Adventurous XRT Trim for 2022 Tucson

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

After recently introducing a more rugged(-looking) trim called the XRT for the Santa FE SUV for 2022, Hyundai is back at it today with a similar announcement for the smaller Tucson. And is in the earlier case, it’s likely Canada will get the Tucson XRT as well, but rebadged Tucson Urban for our market.

The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. American buyers will have the choice of a front-wheel drive configuration or one with the HTRAC AWD system, but we’d wager Canada might only get the latter.

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT, profile
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT, profile

There are several unique features to the 2022 Tucson XRT/Urban, most notably front and rear fascia with rugged detailing, prominent side cladding, black monotone exterior side mirrors and black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design. The model also gets dark side window surrounds, approach lighting/Side steps, black-only interior cloth seating and black headliner inside, and roof cross rails and a tow hitch outside.

We await confirmation regarding the Canadian offering, and what nomenclature the Tucson variant will get here. The same applies to pricing, although we know that the XRT is getting an MSRP of $32,625 USD (for FWD version) and $34,125 (for AWD version) south of the border. That puts the model above the N Line on the Tucson price chart (that variant goes for $37,199 CAD in our market).

See also: Hyundai Unveils Next-Gen 2022 Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive: It’s About Time!

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive: It’s About Time!

The 2022 Nissan Frontier represents the first big overhaul of the truck since… 2005! You could say it was due, and you’d be understating the case. Given that...

Maserati Lineup Welcomes New Trims for 2022 Model-Year

Maserati Lineup Welcomes New Trims for 2022 Model-Year

Maserati is bringing new trims to the table for the 2022 model-year for its Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models. The GT, Modena and Trofeo variants each ...

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

NACTOY has announced the semi-finalists for its 2022 awards. Interestingly, there's a good mix of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles....

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Mazda MX-30
Mazda MX-30 PHEV Coming Our Way with a Range-...
Article
Acura Says It Will Skip Hybrids Entirely, Go ...
Article
2022 Hyundai Tucson
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, or The Truck for...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 