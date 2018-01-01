Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Santa Fe Urban Trim Coming for 2022

A new trim called Urban is being added to the Santa Fe lineup for the 2022 model-year. Hyundai introduced it a few days ago as the XRT in the U.S., but we have received confirmation that the variant is coming to Canada as well, though here it skips the alphanumeric designation in favour of an actual word. Good work, Hyundai Canada.

And what does this new variant add to the model mix? A very fashionable esthetic, one that delivers more ruggedness… or at least the appearance of it. Essentially, the Urban package wants to deliver a Santa Fe that stands out from the others.

For now, we have only the details regarding the American XRT; those for the Canadian Santa Fe Urban should be announced soon, we were told by Jenn McCarthy, National Manager, Public Relations for Hyundai Canada:

“The Santa Fe XRT will be sold in Canada as the ‘Santa Fe Urban.’ The Santa Fe Urban will provide Canadian customers with similar, eye-catching enhancements as the Santa Fe XRT, but packaging details for Canada are still in development. Full details will be released closer to start of sale for the Santa Fe Urban in the coming weeks - please stay tuned.”

- Jenn McCarthy, National Manager, Public Relations for Hyundai Canada

Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban) 2022, profil
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban) 2022, profil

The XRT/Urban trim gets black moldings for the lower front and rear bumpers, silver skid plates at the front and rear, a matte black grille, black mirror caps, as well as black roof rails with side rails in the same color. Other features that make the model instantly recognizable include black 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive side moldings and running boards.

In the U.S., the XRT model is built from the SEL version of the Santa Fe (with an Comfort/Convenience package). This is the second trim in the lineup, the equivalent of the Preferred trim level in Canada.

As indicated, more details on our Urban version will be released by Hyundai Canada in the next few weeks, more or less when the model is expected to debut at dealerships.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban), front
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban), front
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban), interior
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban), interior
Photos:Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT (Urban) pictures
See the complete Gallery

