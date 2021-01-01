As Mazda prepares to launch its first all-electric vehicle, the 2022 MX-30, the automaker’s Canadian division has announced details regarding the trims making up the product offering, as well as pricing for our market.

First things first: the SUV will be offered with a starting price of $42,150 CAD, before shipping and preparation fees ($1,950).

The MX-30 is important for Mazda, as it represents the manufacturer's first all-electric product. It will be powered by a 35.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that gives it a range of 161 km.

By today’s standard, that range is pretty feeble, and it will limit the model's appeal to buyers who have the option of getting more range elsewhere. Mazda mentions in its press release that its product has everything to “meet the needs of the majority of city dwellers”. That's true, and the marketing campaign will have to be targeted at residents of large cities.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda MX-30, three-quarters rear

As for the technology behind the vehicle, we'll have to get used to hearing a new name from Mazda: e-Skyactiv EV.

Mazda says that when recharging on a Level 3 terminal, it will be possible to increase the MX-30’s charge from 20 to 80 percent in about 36 minutes. With a Level 2 terminal, it will take 2 hours and 50 minutes, while on a 120V outlet, it will be a leisurely 13 hours and 40 minutes.

In terms of power, the MX-30 will offer the equivalent of 143 hp and 200 lb-ft thanks to its 80.9 kW electric motor. The configuration is front-wheel drive, at least initially. For the all-wheel drive, we'll have to wait and see, but that could come with the eventual plug-in hybrid version.

Design

Designing an all-new all-electric model from scratch means being able to think outside the box. Without going into too much detail, especially since we'll have the opportunity to see this vehicle up close when it debuts this fall (in Quebec and British Columbia), it's worth mentioning that Mazda has made an effort to make sure that the walk follows the talk in terms of eco-friendliness.

For example, the seat fabric uses 20-percent recycled yarns. The door trim is made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, while the door handles incorporate cork. The interior even incorporates cork, a tribute to Mazda's origins as a cork manufacturer over 100 years ago.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda MX-30, from above

The offer

Two versions are going to be offered. First, the GS variant will be fairly well equipped with an 8.8-inch screen for the multimedia system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, heated front seats and steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an 8-speaker audio system.

Moving up to the GT model, the audio gets four more speakers and Bose sound, plus there’s a rearview camera with a 360-degree view and a sunroof, among other features.

As for the safety features of the i-Activesense suite, the offer is very generous with the GS version and becomes very complete with the GT trim. That version, by the way, is listed at $47,150.

The MX-30 is scheduled for a first introduction at the end of September in the United States. We'll see if we'll have the opportunity to be there, as the pandemic situation is still fragile. But even if not, as mentioned, the vehicle will be in dealerships shortly afterwards.