• Audi has shared a teaser image to whet appetites for the reveal of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

• The unveiling happens tomorrow, November 9th.

• If you’re wondering, these are updated, renamed versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback EVs.

Audi will reveal updated and renamed versions of its -tron and e-tron Sportback electric models. Tomorrow, November 9th, we say hello officially to the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

In preparation of the presentation, Audi shared a teaser image showing the two models in profile.

We already knew that Audi was planning to rebrand the e-tron – the company had said as much last fall. But the timeline for that rebranding has been moved up from 2026 (target date for redesigning the e-tron) to, well, now.

Part of that is to counter the confusion currently reigning in the brand’s lineup with the presence of several e-tron-badged models.

There’s more than name changes in store for the models. There will be some minor styling adjustments, but more significantly, range will reportedly be increased thanks to more-efficient motors and improved software, so that the current 350 km of the e-tron could grow closer to 480 km for the Q8 e-tron, which is quite a jump.

Photo: Audi 2023 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron - Profile

It’s expected the Q8 e-tron will launch on the market in the first half of next year, making it a 2023 model. The Q8 Sportback e-tron looks to debut at dealerships simultaneously.

Beyond these two models, Audi is planning several other new EVs, notably the Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron and the production version of the Grandsphere concept presented last year.