Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, profile

Land Rover today introduced the world to its third-generation 2023 Range Rover Sport. There’s no radical departure from the previous generation in terms of looks, although the new edition does hew closer to the brand’s current design esthetic with a purified, almost sober appearance.

We find once again a sloping roofline, clamshell hood, and three horizontal lines running the length of the vehicle that converge towards the back, in a bid to justify the Sport appellation of course. The challenge of making an SUV at once boxy and sleek is a tough one, but Land Rover pulls it off here as well as anyone.

By the way, the new Range Rover Sport is longer and has a longer wheelbase than before (by three and two inches, respectively), which translates into more legroom for rear passengers and a 10-percent increase in cargo space.

Otherwise, the model is built on a platform consisting of several types of metal, the idea being to increase rigidity (and so it has been done, by 35 percent).

Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, interior

As the outside is sporty yet sober, so is the inside of the new Range Rover Sport. As you’d expect, it’s a high-tech space led by a 13.1-inch multimedia screen, to which you can wirelessly connect your AppleCarPlay or Android Auto app as well as Amazon Alexa. Commands for the climate control system are found on the central console, with an eye to creating a purer, more minimalist environment. Music lovers will listen to their favourites via a 29-speaker Meridian audio system, which by the way also transmits enhanced sounds from the powertrain when Sport mode is engaged.

The powertrains

Here’s the offer for Canada. There are four choices: a First Edition (P530), as well as Dynamic S (P400), Dynamic SE (P400) and Dynamic HSE (P440e). The S and SE are good for 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the HSE PHEV delivers a total output of 434 hp and 619 lb-ft of torque. The First Edition lords it over of both those configurations, generating 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its V8 engine.

Starting prices start at $101,750 CAD and top out at $133,650. Among the choices are thus mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations, as well as a twin-turbo V8 option. Note that the V8 is possible only in the First Edition, to be produced in limited quantities.

Note as well that Land Rover is promising a pure-electric version of this generation of the model in 2024.

Land Rover says the revised Range Rover Sport, in addition to being filled with new tech and sporting a more dynamic look, is also now more capable on rough terrain. It can, for example, tear through water up to 35 inches deep and clamber up 45-degree inclines. The model rides on standard 21-inch wheels, with 23-inch wheels available as an option.

The new 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available to order now.