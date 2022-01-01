Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Range Rover Sport Gets Makeover for 2023, With Hybrid and PHEV Variants in the Range

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, profile
Photo: Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, profile

Land Rover today introduced the world to its third-generation 2023 Range Rover Sport. There’s no radical departure from the previous generation in terms of looks, although the new edition does hew closer to the brand’s current design esthetic with a purified, almost sober appearance.

We find once again a sloping roofline, clamshell hood, and three horizontal lines running the length of the vehicle that converge towards the back, in a bid to justify the Sport appellation of course. The challenge of making an SUV at once boxy and sleek is a tough one, but Land Rover pulls it off here as well as anyone.

By the way, the new Range Rover Sport is longer and has a longer wheelbase than before (by three and two inches, respectively), which translates into more legroom for rear passengers and a 10-percent increase in cargo space.

Otherwise, the model is built on a platform consisting of several types of metal, the idea being to increase rigidity (and so it has been done, by 35 percent).

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, interior
Photo: Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, interior

As the outside is sporty yet sober, so is the inside of the new Range Rover Sport. As you’d expect, it’s a high-tech space led by a 13.1-inch multimedia screen, to which you can wirelessly connect your AppleCarPlay or Android Auto app as well as Amazon Alexa. Commands for the climate control system are found on the central console, with an eye to creating a purer, more minimalist environment. Music lovers will listen to their favourites via a 29-speaker Meridian audio system, which by the way also transmits enhanced sounds from the powertrain when Sport mode is engaged.

The powertrains
Here’s the offer for Canada. There are four choices: a First Edition (P530), as well as Dynamic S (P400), Dynamic SE (P400) and Dynamic HSE (P440e). The S and SE are good for 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the HSE PHEV delivers a total output of 434 hp and 619 lb-ft of torque. The First Edition lords it over of both those configurations, generating 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its V8 engine.

Starting prices start at $101,750 CAD and top out at $133,650. Among the choices are thus mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations, as well as a twin-turbo V8 option. Note that the V8 is possible only in the First Edition, to be produced in limited quantities.

Note as well that Land Rover is promising a pure-electric version of this generation of the model in 2024.

Land Rover says the revised Range Rover Sport, in addition to being filled with new tech and sporting a more dynamic look, is also now more capable on rough terrain. It can, for example, tear through water up to 35 inches deep and clamber up 45-degree inclines. The model rides on standard 21-inch wheels, with 23-inch wheels available as an option.

The new 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available to order now.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, rear
Photo: Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, rear
Photos:Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

BMW X7 Gets Refreshed Styling, Power Boost for 2023

BMW X7 Gets Refreshed Styling, Power Boost for 2023

BMW’s flagship three-row SUV has gotten a good working over for 2023. The next X7 features refreshed styling both outside and in as well as a more-powerful e...

New York 2022: The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Beefs Up

New York 2022: The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Beefs Up

Hyundai unveiled the newly revised version of its flagship SUV, the 2023 Palisade, at the New York Auto Show this morning. Here are the details of this mid-c...

Kia Previews Updated 2023 Telluride Ahead of NY Auto Show Debut

Kia Previews Updated 2023 Telluride Ahead of NY Auto Show...

Kia will present the slightly modernized 2023 edition of its Telluride at the New York Auto Show, and to whet appetites we have two first teaser images to lo...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Volvo XC40
Volvo’s Entire North American Lineup Will be ...
Article
2023 Kia Soul
Revised Extremities, Upgraded Equipment for t...
Article
President Joe Biden at GM's Detroit plant making the GMC Hummer, in April
The U.S. Government Will Dole Out Grants to B...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 