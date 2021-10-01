It's been more than a year since the new generation of the Honda Civic was introduced, and in fact we test-drove the model as early as last summer. As was the case with the previous edition, the company has been unveiling the different variants of the new Civic in gradual succession.

Last time around, after the regular version came the Si variant, with the Type R the last to appear. The formula is the same for the new generation and so on July 1st, we will get to see the new Type R.

On July 1st, the car, in prototype form, will make its first public appearance during a race of the IndyCar series in Ohio. It’s very likely it will still be decked in camouflage outfit, but we should still get a good idea of what the Type R will look like, and at least we will be able to watch it in motion - and hear it. In fac, the car will serve as the lead vehicle for the main race event running on Sunday, July 3.

We're officially talking about a concept, but we know the drill when it comes to Toyota: the production vehicle coming a few months after this event will almost surely by nearly identical. The Type R is expected before the end of the year as a 2023 model, by the way.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Honda The 2023 Honda Civic Type R, on the Suzuka track in Japan

Fans have high expectations when it comes to the performance chops of the new Type R. The test model recently ran the Suzuka International Circuit in Japan in record time in the front-wheel drive class.

The Type R will serve up what we've come to expect; a massive rear spoiler, 6-speed manual transmission and a very convincing turbocharged 4-cylinder. Will we get more power than the 306 hp of the outgoing model? Based on what the company has done with other versions of the Civic, probably not, but Toyota could always surprise us.

It is anticipated the next Type R will even more firmly glued to the road than previous, if only because of the new, stiffer and stronger chassis. The current Type R was already pretty impressive in that regard, so we’re eager to see what’s what with the new edition.

Note that the Civic Type R will be produced in the United States for the first time. Production is set for the same Greensburg, Indiana plant that assembles the regular and hatchback versions of the new Civic.

See also: 2022 Honda Civic Si Review: Still Worth It?

See also: 2022 Honda Civic First Drive: A 24th Straight Title?

See also: 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Review: Is the Reign Over?

2023 Honda Civic Type R, front

2023 Honda Civic Type R, from above

2023 Honda Civic Type R, headlight

2023 Honda Civic Type R, spoiler

2023 Honda Civic Type R, three-quarters rear

2023 Honda Civic Type R, exhaust pipes