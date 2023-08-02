There is going to be a 2024 Buick Regal. Only don’t count on seeing it at North American dealerships. The model you see here was just presented for the Chinese market, where the sedan continues to be offered.

Recall that General Motors pulled the Buick Regal from the North American market back in 2020, part of the wholesale discarding of sedan models by all the big American automakers.

But China is an extremely important market for Buick, and evidently it still makes economic sense for the automaker to produce a sedan for Chinese consumers. Two, in fact, since Buick also still markets the LaCrosse sedan in China.

2024 Buick Regal (China), three-quarters rear Photo: Buick

In any event, what you see here is the revised new 2024 Buick Regal. The model has gotten a facelift, notably with a widening of the grille and redesigned double-wing headlights, and the inclusion of Buick’s recently introduced new tri-shield logo. Other changes are more minor, and the new Regal still fairly closely resembles the Regal we knew in North America.

2024 Buick Regal (China), interior Photo: Buick

The interior is also recognizable, which means that compared to new models being produced today, it is a little dated in terms of design and amenities. The entry-level model gets a 4.2-inch data cluster display in front of the driver, plus an 8.0-inch multimedia screen, connected to a 6-speaker audio system. There’s a higher trim which grows the data display and adds a few more premium features.

Under the hood of the base model is a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 166 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, working with a 9-speed auto transmission. Those numbers don’t sound exciting? They do when compared to the acceleration capabilities, which amount to 9.1 seconds to go from a stop to 100 km/h.

The higher trim, called Regal 28T Indulgence if you’re curious, improves on all that quite a bit, delivering 233 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque from a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo. The 0-100 km/h trick is accomplished in 7.1 seconds.

2024 Buick Regal (China), three-quarters front Photo: Buick

2024 Buick Regal (China), from above Photo: Buick

2024 Buick Regal (China), front Photo: Buick