Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Honda Accord: A First Look at the Design Via Patent Images

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), profile
Photo: Honda
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), profile

Honda has yet to release any images of the 11th generation Accord, but leaked images from a patent application in Brazil gives us a glimpse of what the redesigned model will look like.

Together the images reveal a full 360-degree view. The document on which they appear is used to determine the planned design of the vehicle, so no description accompanies it. Still, a close look does allow for drawing a few conclusions.

First of all, the design seems to be more streamlined, similar to what Honda did with the new Civic. We also notice that the sedan's overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, meaning the effect continues to be that of a fastback car.

At the front, the signature of the new Civic is clear, but there are elements of the new 2023 CR-V as well, especially in terms of the grille.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), front
Photo: Honda
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), front
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), rear
Photo: Honda
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), rear

Of what’s coming under the hood, these images tell us nothing of course, but since the next Accord will use the same platform as the current edition, there shouldn't be any major changes. We've seen the Civic and the CR-V get identical powerplants for the next generation; we don't see why it would be any different for the Accord.

Currently, the model can be fitted with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (192 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque) or a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque). There’s a hybrid version as well, and it should be back for generation 11.

With the 2023 HR-V and 2023 CR-V SUVs now launched (the former is hitting the road right now, the latter in the next few weeks), the Accord's turn to receive attention from Honda is next. Expect more details and images in the coming months.

The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), three-quarters front
Photo: Honda
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), three-quarters front
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), from above
Photo: Honda
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), from above

You May Also Like

Teaser Alert: First Image of the 2024 Honda Prologue Surfaces

Teaser Alert: First Image of the 2024 Honda Prologue Surf...

Honda has shared a first image of its future Prologue, expected in 2024. The SUV, developed in collaboration with General Motors, will be the Japanese brand'...

Honda Shows Off the Interior of the New 2023 CR-V

Honda Shows Off the Interior of the New 2023 CR-V

Honda has shared an image of the interior of its 2023 CR-V, this ahead of the full unveiling set for next month. The model gets a first substantial overhaul ...

Here’s a First Full Image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV

Here’s a First Full Image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV

In anticipation of its official unveiling on July 18, the Chevrolet Blazer EV has just been shown to us by its maker. While we await fuller details regarding...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Tesla Produces Two Millionth Vehicle at Fremo...
Article
Ford Escape PHEV
New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, ...
Article
Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV I...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 