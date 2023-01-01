Photo: Honda The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), profile

Honda has yet to release any images of the 11th generation Accord, but leaked images from a patent application in Brazil gives us a glimpse of what the redesigned model will look like.

Together the images reveal a full 360-degree view. The document on which they appear is used to determine the planned design of the vehicle, so no description accompanies it. Still, a close look does allow for drawing a few conclusions.

First of all, the design seems to be more streamlined, similar to what Honda did with the new Civic. We also notice that the sedan's overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, meaning the effect continues to be that of a fastback car.

At the front, the signature of the new Civic is clear, but there are elements of the new 2023 CR-V as well, especially in terms of the grille.

Photo: Honda The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), front

Photo: Honda The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), rear

Of what’s coming under the hood, these images tell us nothing of course, but since the next Accord will use the same platform as the current edition, there shouldn't be any major changes. We've seen the Civic and the CR-V get identical powerplants for the next generation; we don't see why it would be any different for the Accord.

Currently, the model can be fitted with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (192 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque) or a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque). There’s a hybrid version as well, and it should be back for generation 11.

With the 2023 HR-V and 2023 CR-V SUVs now launched (the former is hitting the road right now, the latter in the next few weeks), the Accord's turn to receive attention from Honda is next. Expect more details and images in the coming months.

Photo: Honda The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image), three-quarters front