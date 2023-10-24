As the 2024 Honda Passport starts to arrive at Canadian dealers, Honda Canada has announced pricing for the revised SUV, and especially for its new TrailSport and Black Edition variants.

The base Passport Sport model gets an MSRP of $48,480; the new Passport TrailSport goes for $52,480 or more; and the range-topping Black Edition, also new, is listed at $55,940. To each of those, buyers will have add $2,000 for the dreaded freight and destination charges.

Here are some of the specificities of each trim:

2024 Passport Sport (MSRP $48,480 CAD)

The base model comes standard with:

The i-VTM4 torque-vector all-wheel-drive system;

New off-road tuned suspension;

The Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance technologies;

A one-touch power moonroof;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;

A power tailgate;

Blind spot information (BSI);

Rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder.

2024 Honda Passport TrailSport blue Photo: Honda

2024 Passport TrailSport (MSRP $52,480 CAD)

The new, more rugged edition of Honda’s most rugged SUV features:

General Grabber A/T all-terrain tires on unique 18-inch wheels;

A new available Diffused Sky Blue paint colour;

Orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats;

The TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head restraints and molded onto all-season rubber floor mats;

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;

Qi-compatible wireless charging;

Four USB charging ports.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition Photo: Honda

2024 Passport Black Edition (MSRP $55,940 CAD)

This replaces the Touring model in the lineup, and it features: