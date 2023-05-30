Red 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Photo: D.Rufiange

Kamuela, Hawaii - Another new SUV joins the Toyota family this year. The name of the Grand Highlander explains what it is, essentially. Yes, this is a more spacious version of the familiar Highlander.

Some might ask: Why? Why not, says Toyota, which has noted that consumers' appetite for ever more spacious SUVs continues unabated. In fact, some of the Highlander's potential customers found the third-row space of that model insufficient. So Toyota is giving those folks what they need. In a world of fierce competition, the Japanese automaker couldn't pass up the opportunity to expand its SUV lineup and, hopefully, its customer base.

The formula

What’s more, to create this Grand new model, Toyota didn't exactly have to start from scratch. It simply applied the already effective Highlander formula, with adjustments for size and a few extra goodies. All in all, though, Toyota delivers the same efficiency, the same reliability, the same winning formula.

The three engines of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: 9/10

Perhaps most importantly, there are three options under the hood. There’s a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder (265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque), and a 2.5L 4-cylinder (243 hp) working in tandem with two electric motors (134 kW at the front, 40 kW at the rear) for the first of two hybrid variants.

These models are offered in two trim levels, XLE and Limited.

The third configuration is also a hybrid, but this time in Max form, thus offering more power. Basically, two electric motors (64 kW at the front, 75.9 kW at the rear) have been grafted onto the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder block to produce a combined output of 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Only one trim level is offered here, Platinum, the most upscale in the range.

These three options give the Grand Highlander different personalities, especially as the all-wheel drive and transmission are distinct depending on the mechanical option chosen. The gasoline-only model features an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid variant gets a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In the case of the Hybrid Max, a 6-speed automatic transmission teams with the powertrain.

The all-wheel drive of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The all-wheel drive system is actually different from one powertrain to another. The gas-only model features a Dynamic Torque Control system that transfers 50 percent of power to the rear, then divides it equally between the left and right wheels.

The hybrid version gets an on-demand electronic system. Traction is at the front, but if required, up to 80 percent of torque can be sent to the rear.

Finally, with the Max model, we're talking about a permanent electronic device that offers more possibilities; up to 70 percent of power can be relayed to the front, or up to 80 percent to the rear (with the remaining proportions distributed to the other axle, of course).

It's a little technical, but worth delving into if only to illustrate that Toyota hasn't just cut and pasted here. It has equipped its Grand Highlander with the appropriate systems, depending on the version.

Driving the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: 8/10

And because of that, behind the wheel, you get three different experiences. Clearly, the additional power provided by the Max variant is appreciated, but the performance of the other two options is just fine. Above all, comfort is the priority, as you'd expect from such a vehicle. The TNGA structure never ceases to impress with its solidity and rigidity, ensuring safe and secure journeys at the wheel of this model. Perfect for the target market.

And since there are two hybrid variants in the Grand Highlander range, it's worth noting their fuel consumption ratings. The gasoline-only model officially delivers 11.2L/100 km city and 8.6L highway, for a combined 10.0L/100 km (slightly higher with the Limited equipment level).

As for the hybrid powertrain, regardless of trim level, ratings are 6.6L/100 km city, 7.4L highway and combined 7.0L/100 km. Finally, with the Max hybrid variant, ratings are 9.0L/100 km city, 8.6L highway and 8.8L combined.

Technology and safety in the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: 8/10

With three trim levels, customers have good options to pick a model that fits their needs. What's more, all the essentials are present right from the start with this model. All Grand Highlanders come with heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless charging for smartphones, wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Toyota's TSS 3.0 safety suite. There’s more: heated mirrors, roof rails, power tailgate, integrated garage door opener, second-row sunshades, 12.3-inch multimedia screen and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Upgrading to a Limited version adds 20-inch wheels (instead of 18-inch), LED daytime running lights and fog lamps, panoramic roof, leather upholstery (instead of Softex fabric), ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, second-row captain's seats (7-seat configuration instead of 8), 1500w power outlet, 11-speaker JBL audio system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (instead of the 7.0-inch cluster on the XLE model).

Finally, the Grand Highlander Platinum comes with ventilated second-row seats, steering-wheel-mounted paddles, Multi-Terrain system (which offers more settings for off-road driving), head-up display, panoramic view camera and digital rearview mirror, among other goodies.

Interior of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: 8/10

Comparing the Grand Highlander to the Highlander, we note that the newcomer is six inches longer and benefits from a wheelbase longer by four inches. In height, it's also two inches higher. It's noticeable, but nothing major.

On board, you really benefit from the extra space, especially in the third row. It's often said that the back seat is reserved for children, but here, adults can sit in relative comfort.

Cargo volume is 583 litres behind the third row, 1,640 litres behind the second and 2,775 litres when the last two rows are folded.

Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The price range is as follows, in $CAD:

Toyota Grand Highlander XLE XLE gasoline: $50,940

Toyota Grand Highlander XLE XLE hybrid: $53,790

Toyota Grand Highlander XLE Limited gasoline: $57,690

Toyota Grand Highlander XLE Limited hybrid: $61,190

Toyota Grand Highlander XLE Platinum hybrid Max: $65,450

The final word

The Toyota Grand Highlander isn’t any kind of revolutionary, but it is a compelling new option for those looking for a spacious vehicle to accommodate the family. Toyota's highly efficient hybrid system even gives it a significant advantage over its new competitors.

The model is expected in dealerships this summer.

Here are a few of your questions about the new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander:

Will the Toyota Grand Highlander be offered as a hybrid?

Yes, even though Toyota offers two hybrid versions of its model, including the Max, which delivers 342 hp.

What's the main difference between the Toyota Grand Highlander and the Toyota Highlander?

It's a question of interior space, especially in the third row, where adults can sit more comfortably with the new model.

How much does the new Toyota Grand Highlander cost?

The price range of the new Grand Highlander goes from $50,940 to $65,450.

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Mazda CX-90

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Ford Explorer

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Chevrolet Traverse

Buick Enclave