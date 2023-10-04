The 2024 Toyota Prius, an iconic symbol of hybridity, returns for the new year with a few enhanced features and technologies. This year, the Prius is offered in two distinct versions: the Prius XLE AWD and Prius Limited AWD.

The 2024 Prius is available from $37,150.

The all-new 2023/24 Toyota Prius Photo: Toyota

Performance

Under the hood, the Prius 2024 is equipped with a fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, comprising a 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, an electric motor-generator system and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission; total output is 196 hp. What's more, all-wheel drive is now standard on all models, enhancing stability and drivability in a variety of weather conditions.

The highlight of the Prius AWD remains its impressive fuel consumption of 4.8L/100 km in the combined city/highway cycle.

Interior of 2023/24 Toyota Prius Photo: Toyota

Technology and safety in the 2024 Toyota Prius

Each trim of the 2024 Toyota Prius is equipped with Toyota's multimedia system, which wirelessly integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The enhanced Toyota interface offers seamless interaction between driver and vehicle through sight, touch and voice.

Also present is Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes advanced features such as Toyota's Star Safety System, 8 airbags, blind spot monitor with safe exit assist and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer.

2023/24 Toyota Prius blue Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Prius: versions and prices

The 2024 Toyota Prius comes in two flavours, each offering a unique set of features:

2024 Prius XLE AWD (MSRP: $37,150) - This model includes:

Toyota multimedia system;

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;

SofTex-covered seats;

Heated front seats;

Toyota Smart Key system with push-button start.

2024 Prius Limited AWD (MSRP: $43,250) - To the XLE AWD, this variant adds:

JBL premium audio system;

Glass roof;

Power-assisted tailgate;

Heated and ventilated front seats;

Heated rear seats;

Digital key;

Wireless charger for compatible phones;

Panoramic view monitor and advanced parking system.

The 2024 Toyota Prius is available now at Toyota dealers across Canada.