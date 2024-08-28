• Audi shares a first teaser image of the next-generation Q5 SUV.

Audi will introduce more than 20 models (new or refreshed) by the end of 2025. This includes variants, but also products that play a major role in the German automaker's lineup. One of those is the Q5 SUV, which over time has become the company's sales leader.

In anticipation of the latter's unveiling on September 2, the four-ring brand shares a first image of the next-generation Q5. It shows the headlight on the driver's side. It doesn’t reveal much, truth be told, but then its mission is simple: advertise the coming reveal of the Q5’s next generation.

The current vintage of the Q5 has been on offer since 2018.

As for other details, we'll have to wait and see. We do know that the Q5 won’t come in a 100-percent electric configuration. Audi's new product nomenclature has odd numbers are reserved for gasoline-powered vehicles, even numbers for all-electric models. For example, the Q6 e-tron we recently tested in Spain.

Even the legendary A4 will become the A5, while the A6 sedan is going all-electric. These are just some of the 20 new models planned by the brand.

Take note that electrification will be an option with the next Q5, with a hybrid configuration planned.

Once the Q5 has been unveiled, Audi will turn its attention to refreshing the other SUVs in its range.