Before finally bowing out for 2026, the Dodge Durango Hellcat will be offered one last time for 2025. But you'll have to get out your wallet. Before taking its final bow, Dodge is celebrating with a special edition called Hammerhead. Unlike the Silver Bullet introduced last month, the Hammerhead takes a more discreet, if equally impressive, approach.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, front | Photo: Dodge

Beware of still waters

The Hammerhead is distinguished by its Night Moves (dark blue) exterior paintwork, complemented by 20-inch wheels painted in Satin Carbon, a silver hue. It's refreshing to see a performance vehicle sporting simple silver wheels, in contrast to the increasingly common black or diamond finishes.

The Hammerhead's hood is painted Satin Black, a bold choice for a dark blue vehicle, but one that works well with the black-painted Brembo brake calipers. At the rear, polished tailpipes add a touch of colour to the rear bumper. The interior, too, benefits from model-specific details.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, interior | Photo: Dodge

A luxurious, elegant interior

Inside, the Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead reveals a spacious cabin with a leather and suede steering wheel, and a dashboard wrapped in premium materials. The sporty seats are upholstered in Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather and feature Sepia-colored SRT Hellcat embroidery on the backrests. Forged carbon-fibre and black chrome upholstery and trim add a touch of sophistication, while the headliner is trimmed in luxurious suede.

Six-figure price tag

Like the standard Durango SRT Hellcat, the Hammerhead is powered by a monstrous 6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 engine. It develops 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque, transmitted to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. This beast can reach 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds.

In the U.S., the Hammerhead is priced at $113,720 (excluding $1,595 destination charge), placing the model in the luxury range. The equipment partly justifies this pric – standard equipment includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a host of driver assistance features, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a sunroof.

Despite the hefty price tag, V8 fans will be delighted to shell out such a sum. The Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead could indeed be Dodge's last V8-powered SUV, with the next generation of Durango expected in 2026 with all-electric and hybrid options.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead, SRT logo | Photo: Dodge