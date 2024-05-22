Honda Unveils 2025 Civic Hybrid

We knew that Honda was preparing the return of a hybrid variant to the Civic range, for the 2025 model-year. This coincides with a mid-cycle refresh for the model’s current generation, first introduced for 2022. The Civic thus also gets aesthetic tweaks and technological upgrades.

Powertrain of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Mechanically, we're on familiar ground with the Civic inheriting the Accord’s 2.0L 4-cylinder (also used in the CR-V). In the Accord, the system makes use of two electric motors. In the Civic hybrid, the powertrain with that engine will deliver 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, making this variant more powerful than regular models.

Fuel consumption figures have not been released, but we can guess at something impressive, considering that the Accord gets by with 5.0L/100 km city, 5.7L highway and 5.3L combined. This suggests an average of around 5.0L/100 km for the Civic Hybrid, if not less.

The hybrid powertrain will be available with the sedan, but also with hatchback versions. And good news: Honda confirms there’s no interior space lost, for cargo or for passengers. The outgoing Civic’s 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine will be withdrawn from the range - which means the removal of the manual gearbox option.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid | Photo: Honda

We'll have to wait and see for Canada, but for the time being, the hybrid powertrain will be available with the Sport and Sport Touring trim levels. Honda says those models will feature unique springs and dampers, as well as specially designed tires.

Otherwise, Honda is retaining the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for entry-level Civic models.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid, in profile | Photo: Honda

Design of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Aesthetically, Honda has redesigned the bumper and grille. The lights are darker, and hybrid variants will feature a front diffuser and body-color-matched accents around the headlamps. The offering in the U.S. will include new colour and wheel options, but again, the exact Canadian details remain to be announced.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid, interior | Photo: Honda

The interior

On board, the presentation is the same, but Honda will be offering a multimedia system that integrates Google services, such as navigation with Google Maps, for example. Only the Sport Touring hybrid version will benefit, but we'll have to wait and see for Canada.

Pricing will be revealed when the model hits dealerships, which should be next month or the month after. The company estimates that 40 percent of 2025 Civic sales will be of the new hybrid variant.

Hybrid powertrain of the new 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid | Photo: Honda