2025 Lexus RC and RC F: A Fond Farewell to the Coupes

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition | Photo: Lexus
Daniel Rufiange
 As Lexus wraps up production of the models, it celebrates with a Final Edition for the RC F.

Lexus is preparing the farewell of flagship coupes the RC and RC F, with a last kick at the can in 2025. The RC F will be offered as a limited-series Final Edition.

Production of the models will end in November 2025, marking the end of an era for these luxury coupes.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, front
2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, front | Photo: Lexus

An exclusive model
The RC F Final Edition is distinguished by unique details, both inside and out, testifying to the attention paid to this ultimate series.

Notably, this variant features 19-inch forged BBS wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. It adds a sporty touch with carbon-fibre elements, including a diffuser, side skirts, an active rear spoiler and a roof.

In Canada, the RC F Final Edition will only be offered with the Incognito exterior colour.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, interior
2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, interior | Photo: Lexus

A sporty interior
Inside, the Final Edition offers a bespoke black and red leather and Ultrasuede interior, equipped as standard with a Mark Levinson premium audio system and 10.3-inch touchscreen. The front console features a carbon-fibre “Final Edition” emblem, indicating the production number.

The RC F's bucket seats add an extra touch of dynamism, while the instrumentation features a personalized welcome sequence.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, wheel
2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, wheel |

Under the hood: unchanged performance
The RC F Final Edition retains the 467-hp naturally aspirated 5.0L V8, with rear-wheel drive configuration and limited-slip differential.

A modest but appreciated heritage
Since launching the model in 2014, Lexus has sold around 79,000 units of the RC in 62 countries, while the more performance-oriented RC F has sold 12,000 units in 57 countries.

What does the future hold?
Lexus remains tight-lipped about a possible successor to the RC. However, rumours in Japan point to the development of a new 2+2 coupe that could replace both the RC and the more luxurious LC coupe.

Turning the page
The end of the Lexus RC and RC F marks a turning point for the brand. The limited edition, rich in exclusive details, celebrates the heritage of these coupes while leaving a spectacular signature.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, rear
2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition, rear | Photo: Lexus
