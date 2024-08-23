The 2025 Lexus RX is getting some minor changes. Chief among them, the luxury brand’s top-selling model gets an optional appearance package called the Black Line Edition. Other additions for the new year include a new exterior colour, cryptically called Incognito, and the digital instrument cluster is now a 12.3-inch digital unit, included standard on all trims.

Take note that these announcements are for the U.S. market, and there could be slight differences in the RX offering in Canada. However, Toyota Canada did confirm to Auto123 that the Black Line Edition is going to be offered here.

We’ve previously seen the Black Line Special Edition package offered on other Lexus models, notably on the 2022 RX, as well as the 2020 GS 350 F Sport and 2021 UX 250h. The 2025 Lexus ES is offered with the same package, by the way.

Here it adds the Incognito paint finish along with, black exterior trim, black-finished 21-inch wheels and orange brake calipers. The interior add-ons include black upholstery and grey contrast stitching.

2025 Lexus RX 500h Black Line Edition, F Sport badging | Photo: Lexus

Lexus is limiting production of the 2025 RX 500h F Sport Performance Black Line Special Edition to 500 units for North America – and logically, that would mean 50 for Canada.

For the rest, the RX, the current edition of which debuted for 2023, gets only minor changes. Lexus is offering the new Incognito on other trims on the model range. The RX 350 and RX 350h models are now available in F Sport Design trim, which adds unique exterior design details, 21-inch wheels and black open-pore wood trim inside.

As mentioned, all RX models and trims now come standard with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Again, keep in mind that some details of the Canadian offering may differ, but we do expect the Black Line Special Edition will be offered here.

The 2025 Lexus RX will land in showrooms across North America later in 2024. Pricing will be announced launch approaches.

2025 Lexus RX 500h Black Line Edition, brake caliper | Photo: Lexus