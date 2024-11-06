2025 Lexus RX Gains Two New Trims

Lexus Canada expands its RX luxury SUV lineup with the introduction of two new versions for the 2025 model-year: the RX 350h F SPORT Design and the RX 500h Black Accents Special Edition. These additions bring the total number of versions available to Canadian buyers to 16.

Design of the 2025 Lexus RX

Assembled primarily in Canada, the 2025 RX features Lexus’ trademark hourglass trapezoidal grille and horizontal LED headlamps. At the rear, a horizontal light bar accentuates the RX's contemporary styling.

2023-2025 Lexus RX F Sport, interior | Photo: Lexus

The interior of the RX is optimized to provide optimum comfort for five adults. The cabin is enhanced by premium materials such as laser-cut wood and 3D trim. Ergonomics are driver-centric, with intuitive, easily accessible controls.

Powertrains of the 2025 Lexus RX

The RX 2025 is offered with a variety of powertrains, from the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine of the RX 350 to the self-charging hybrid systems of the RX 350h and RX 500h models.

The RX 450h+ is equipped with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain, offering a longer range in all-electric mode and rapid recharging.

2023-2025 Lexus RX F Sport, rear | Photo: Lexus

New versions of the 2025 Lexus RX

RX 350h F SPORT Design - This new version adds a sporty touch to the RX 350h Premium. It features 21-inch F SPORT wheels, F SPORT grille and bumpers, and exclusive exterior design elements.

RX 500h Black Line Special Edition - This limited edition, based on the F SPORT Performance 3 version, features black design elements, exclusive wheels and orange brake calipers. The interior features contrasting stitching and black floor mats.

Technology in the 2025 Lexus RX

Every version of the 2025 RX is equipped with the Lexus Interface multimedia system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. The system features intuitive voice commands for simplified interaction. Safety is assured by Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies.

2025 Lexus RX pricing in Canada

- Lexus RX 350 Premium - $60,130

- Lexus RX 350 Luxury - $67,624

- Lexus RX 350 Ultra Luxury - $71,130

- Lexus RX 350 Executive - $75,629

- Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 1 - $64,730

- Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 2 - $70,124

- Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 3 - $75,629

- Lexus RX 350h Premium - $62,290

- Lexus RX 350h F SPORT Design - $64,805

- Lexus RX 350h Luxury - $69,784

- Lexus RX 350h Ultra Luxury - $73,290

- Lexus RX 350h Executive - $77,789

- Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 - $81,939

- Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 - $87,739

- Lexus RX 500h Black Line Special Edition - $90,574

- Lexus NX 450h+ Executive - $87,500

The new 2025 Lexus RX models are now available at Lexus dealers across Canada.