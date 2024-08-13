• Here’s a first look at the 2025 Lincoln Navigator.

The current generation of the Navigator made its debut in 2018. Lincoln gave the SUV an update for 2022, and now more changes are planned for the coming year. In fact, 2025 will see an updated version, and in anticipation of its debut, Lincoln has just provided a sneak preview.

A short video reveals bits and pieces of the SUV. The good news is that we won't have to wait long for the rest, as the vehicle is due to be unveiled on Thursday of this week.

The shared footage shows an illuminated logo on the grille, a simplified steering wheel design and a centre console featuring gear selection buttons and a crystal glass thumbwheel.

Lincoln talks about a new Navigator, but in fact it's more like another upgrade. The platform and mechanical components remain the same.

That powertrain is the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that has equipped the model for several years now. This engine is married to a 10-speed automatic transmission. We could see added for 2025 a hybrid option, since all Ford has to do is use the same powertrain as the electrified variant of its F-150 pickup (PowerBoost version). Speculation about a Navigator hybrid model has been at play for some time now.

The same rumor mill has already hinted at the arrival of an electric Lincoln Navigator in 2026. However, we know that Ford has delayed the arrival of certain electric models, and we can guess that this will be the case for the Navigator's all-electric version.