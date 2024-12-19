• Honda gives a sneak preview of the two concepts it will unveil at the upcoming CES in Las Vegas.

Coming immediately after the holiday season, the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas is a major event largely focused on technology, but increasingly representing a valuable showcase for automakers.

Last year, Honda was at CES to present a vehicle from its future Series 0, as well as the Saloon concept. In 2025, the company will once again unveil two concepts. And to spruce up interest, it has just shared a first image giving us a bit of an idea of their style and identity.

The image shows the rear of each vehicle, and only that part is illuminated and really visible. The vehicle on the left is clearly an evolution of the Saloon concept. The aerodynamic shape and rear light signature give it away.

One of the two Honda concepts coming to CES in Las Vegas | Photo: Honda

What's striking about this model is how low the roofline is. The automaker hopes to bring the roofline below 55 inches, which is truly incredible for a model that could end up on the road. By way of comparison, the Ford GT40 of the 1960s sat 40 inches off the ground. Anyone who's ever sat next to one knows just how close the roof is to the ground. We're not too far from that with this concept.

Honda's other concept | Photo: Honda

On the right, we see a vehicle with more of an SUV look, unsurprisingly. Its length suggests a three-row configuration. The U-shaped lights appear to encircle the rear window.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with these two products. They arrive at a time when Honda is inching closer to introducing the first electric models in its 0 Series, built on its own electric platform. Those are expected in 2026.

The models will be officially unveiled on January 7.