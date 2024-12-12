Mitsubishi Teases Redesigned 2025 Outlander SUV

Mitsubishi has shared the first images of the interior of its Outlander 2025 SUV. The model will benefit from a number of improvements for the coming year, changes made as part of a mid-cycle upgrade.

The current generation debuted for 2022, with the PHEV plug-in hybrid variant following for 2023.

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander will be unveiled on February 24th, but pricing will be announced in January.

In the meantime, the company has shared a few details via the shared images. These show a redesigned interior, including a new design for the centre console. New colours are also on the menu. The changes are aimed at enhancing the quality of presentation, to offer owners a slightly more sophisticated experience.

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander features a new Yamaha audio system | Photo: Mitsubishi

One of the most notable changes concerns the audio system. Developed by Yamaha, it will be included with all variants, which the company says represents a first for the North American market.

The 2025 Outlander will integrate the SiriusXM 360L satellite entertainment and streaming service, providing an enhanced experience for fans of this type of service.

The automaker also mentions that the model's comfort, handling and off-road capabilities have been enhanced. We'll have to see what's been done.

For the rest, the 2024 Outlander once again features the company’s efficient S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) all-wheel drive system, a host of driving aids and that 10-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty.

The company makes no mention right now of the plug-in hybrid variant. We'll have to wait and see if it gets the same improvements.