Ram 1500 REV Delayed by a Few Months

- The presentation of the Ram 1500 REV is being pushed back a few months.

The electric transition is taking longer than expected at Stellantis, especially in North America. The latest hurdle concerns the Ram 1500 REV pickup truck, which was supposed to be presented before the end of this year.

Earlier this week, company CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed the model will now be presented in the first six months of 2025, as will the Ramcharger range-extended version.

The executive said the delay is due to the acceleration of production and the launch of the manufacturer's other electric products, including the Dodge Charger Daytona. The company, he added, will focus more on quality and validation processes, which explains the extended timeframe.

It’s always surprising to hear a manufacturer (this also came from Ford) announce they will pay more attention to quality, when this should be the number one priority from the outset.

“We are just facing a very significant amount of workload. We want to be very prudent in the way we validate products. So we take our time, and we make sure that we manage the peak. As you well know, right now we are launching the Dodge Charger Daytona, which is of course a very important product for us."

- Carlos Tavares

The Jeep Wagoneer S is expected after the Dodge sedan.

As for the Ram 1500 REV, it will benefit from a different structure, presented earlier this week. the STLA Frame can accommodate other types of powertrains, just like the STLA Large structure that will receive the Charger Daytona.

What we don't know is the order in which the different solutions will be presented. We do know that the company is bringing forward the launch of the gasoline versions of the Charger, to meet the demand of its customers.

We may learn more about Stellantis’ plans at the Detroit Auto Show, which returns to its January calendar slot for 2025.



2025 Ram 1500 REV - Front View | Photo: Stellantis Media