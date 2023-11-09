• Toyota teases the next-generation 2025 Camry with a first image… of not much.

Toyota will be busy as beavers in Los Angeles next week, what with the debuts of the next Tacoma pickup, the new Crown SUV coming to North America and… the next-generation Camry.

See also: Toyota Crown SUV To Be Presented for North America on November 14

Toyota this morning shared a first teaser image of the redesigned 2025 Camry. How revised it is remains to be seen, of course, and the image provides one or two hints but that’s it. Which is the point of a teaser of course.

The all-new 2025 Toyota Camry Photo: Toyota

This image reveals a thin light bar running across the width of the rear, just below a black trip on which figures the CAMRY name. The AWD and HEV (for hybrid) insignia are also prominent. Will all versions of the 2025 Camry be all-wheel drive and feature hybrid powertrain. It’s very possible, but we’ll know for sure next week.

Glimpse of the new 2025 Toyota Camry Photo: Toyota

The other hint comes in the title of Toyota’s press release, which promises a Camry that “raises to new heights with no compromises”. That could just catchy marketing talk, but it’s probably more than that. Given the higher stance of the Crown sedan launched last year, we can see Toyota doing the same with its long-running sedan, which has struggled to maintain sales levels in recent years alongside every other sedan on the market. A higher, more crossover-style stance might be Toyota figuring it wise to give the people what they want.

On the other hand, it would be surprising to see the automaker make radical design changes to the Camry. That’s not the way Toyota rolls, and it’s likely more risk than it’s worth to mess too much with a proven look. Expect a recognizable car, just maybe with platform shoes on.