Toyota has announced with some fanfare the rebranding of two popular models, the Prius Prime and the RAV4 Prime. Those two happen to be the two plug-in hybrid products in its model range.

We can forget the Prime suffix now, because from 2025 onwards, the letters PHEV will be used to designate the two gasoline-powered models offering a respectable all-electric range (72 and 68 km, respectively).

Both models will carry a PHEV logo instead of the Prime one.

Quite frankly, we're surprised by this move. Across the industry, what makes a model stand out is its uniqueness, the characteristics that are unique to it. Toyota's two plug-in hybrid models had a unique designation in Prime, a name recognized as belonging to Toyota.

Toyota RAV4 Prime (now PHEV), Prime badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Toyota RAV4 Prime (now PHEV), Plug-In Hybrid badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The popularity of the RAV4 Prime proved that the name it bore was no handicap - quite the contrary.

Now, in dropping the name, the company is adopting the same naming strategy as other carmakers, for example with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Ford Escape PHEV, Hyundai Tucson PHEV and Kia Sportage PHEV.

A unique name carries a stamp, a link to the brand. The 4xe name, to use another example, evoke Jeep models and Jeep models only.

Be that as it may, Toyota had its reasons. Though the company’s announcement did not include any of those reasons. Toyota Canada VP Cyril Dimitris, Vice-President of Toyota Canada, did have this to say about the name change:

“Many Canadians already appreciate the advanced power, driving fun, and remarkable efficiency of Toyota’s flagship plug-in hybrid vehicles – and with a slight change of name, we’re ready to help even more drivers embrace PHEVs as they seek to live more sustainable lives.”

We contacted Toyota Canada for further clarification on the decision. Head of Public Relations Romaric Lartilleux, told us via email that “The main reason for the name change is our desire to standardize the nomenclature of the vehicles in the range globally. The RAV4 and Prius are called “Prime” only in North America. In the rest of the world, they are called “PHEV”, “Plug-in Hybrid” or just “Plug-in”, depending on the market. From now on, the Prius and RAV4 plug-in hybrids will bear the PHEV logo on the rear, just as hybrids will bear the HEV logo, electric vehicles the BEV logo, and fuel cell vehicles the FCEV.”