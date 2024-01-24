Volkswagen Unveils 2025 Golf GTI

• Volkswagen shows changes coming to the 2025 Golf GTI.

The current generation of the Volkswagen Golf was introduced in North America for 2022, though the regular edition actually debuted in 2020 in Europe. An update is thus coming due for 2025. Right on cue, Volkswagen has just presented the results of its work.

Those results won’t shock anyone, the changes aren’t radical and in any case we’ve seen sketches and been fed bits of information over the past few weeks. Still, this is now official.

Note that the unveiling of the refreshed model comes 50 years after the debut of the Golf in 1974.

Note also that this is the European model paraded out today. North America will see the new edition debut with the 2025 GTI variant.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI red

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI – What’s new?

The withdrawal of the 6-speed manual gearbox is undoubtedly the saddest element; the only option is now the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox).

The all-new 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Beyond that, Volkswagen took heed of criticism regarding the touchscreen controls of its multimedia system and has brought back more traditional controls (read buttons). This is especially the case on the steering wheel.

Glimpse of 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Mechanically, the 2025 GTI will offer more power, with its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine now delivering 262 hp, up from 241. Again, VW specifies that this applies for the moment to Europe, but we don't see why it would be different on this side of the Atlantic. The torque figure has not been announced, which means it could well be the same as before at 273 lb-ft.

There’s more good news, in that the models will be equipped with a new version of the multimedia system. The current one has a reputation for being slow to start and occasionally crashing. Volkswagen says the new version should address complaints about the previous technology and offer more features.

Interior of 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Moreover, with the new multimedia screen, there is a redesigned centre console that features illuminated controls for the climate control system, which should enhance the experience.

Finally, we can expect that the changes made to the GTI will be carried over to the 2025 R version, but we’ll wait for the unveiling of that one before making any assmuptions.

Unveiling of the new 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Logo of 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Glimpse of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI from profile