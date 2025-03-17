Porsche will present electric Cayenne this year

Porsche confirms the electric Cayenne will be presented before the end of 2025.

We know that Porsche is preparing an all-electric lineup, but we've seen in recent months that its timeline for getting there is being substantially revisited. This is happening across the industry, of course, as automakers like the German luxury brand adjust to market demands and shifting political ground.

There’s still no doubt the Cayenne is going all-electric, but what has changed is that the SUV will continue to be offered with a combustion engine as well, and for some time.

In any case, we now know the Cayenne EV will be officially presented this year. Brand CEO Oliver Blume confirmed as much during a Q & A session during the manufacturer's annual general meeting last Wednesday, March 12.

Porsche Cayenne S 2024 | Photo: Auto123

In North America in 2026?

If the model is presented this year, we guess that market availability will follow in 2026, in Europe. If the trend continues for our continent, the electric Cayenne will cross the Atlantic next year as a 2027 model.

Production is set for the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, where the current gasoline-powered Cayenne is manufactured.

The electric Cayenne, which was confirmed a little over a year ago, is awaited by many customers ready to make the leap, just as the electric Macan was anticipated by EV-ready customers of the brand. The model will be based on the Volkswagen Group's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, also used for the Macan EV.

The Macan electric's structure features a 100-kWh battery and electric motors on each axle. Four power levels are currently offered with that model, including a maximum of 630 hp for the Turbo version. In the long run, we can expect a similar approach with the Cayenne, which will undoubtedly offer more power due to its greater weight.

Beyond 2030

As for the gasoline-powered Cayenne, which got significant revisions for the 2024 model-year, and which is also partially electrified with a plug-in hybrid configuration, it will continue its journey beyond 2030, which suggests we could get a new generation equipped with a thermal engine. Prototypes have reportedly been spotted in testing.

Porsche sold 102,899 units of its flagship model last year, about a third of the brand's sales. The automaker is understandably loathe to say goodbye to the significant revenue the ICE Cayenne generates.

Next week, we’ll have the opportunity to meet and discuss with the brand's Canadian managers as we attend the launch of the Porsche 911 S, near San Diego.