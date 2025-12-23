Thanks in part to its hybrid powertrain, the new Honda Prelude consumes barely more fuel than the Honda Civic hybrid.

This is what Auto123 was able to observe by analysing data released by Natural Resources Canada.

According to the federal agency, the combined driving fuel consumption of the 2026 Honda Prelude is 5.4L/100 km; it’s 5.0L/100 km in the city and 5.7L/100 km on the highway. These figures are slightly higher than those of the Honda Civic equipped with the hybrid powertrain. Here are the figures for both models (city/highway/combined):

• Honda Prelude – 5.0L / 5.7L / 5.4L/100 km

• Civic hybrid hatchback – 4.8L / 5.4L / 5.0L/100 km

• Civic hybrid sedan – 4.7L / 5.1L / 4.9L/100 km

| Photo: Honda

The 2026 Honda Prelude is offered in Canada starting at $49,990. Only one version is included in the catalogue. Several mechanical components of the new Prelude are borrowed from the Civic Type R, including the dual-axis strut front suspension, adaptive dampers and Brembo four-piston aluminium front brake calipers. Its hybrid powertrain produces 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque.

A highly anticipated - and low-volume - car

The Honda Prelude is certainly one of the most anticipated new models of the new year. In fact, the first units of the new sports coupe arrived at Honda dealerships across Canada just last week. Not that there will be all that many of those units - earlier this autumn, Honda said distribution of the new Prelude would be relatively limited, confirming the plan was to produce numbers similar to what the company does with the Civic Type R.