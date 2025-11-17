2026 Jeep Wrangler: Moab 392 Arrives, 6.4L V8 Hemi Returns

Stellantis has presented the updates for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler. For the most part, there are no radical changes, more small adjustments.

That’s no surprise, since the JL generation - introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model-year – received a mid-cycle update in 2024.

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler

Stellantis removed the 6.4L V8 Hemi engine from its Canadian catalog at the end of 2024, but it’s now back for 2026. We can conclude that the “final edition” wasn't so final after all.

For 2026, Jeep adds the Moab 392 version, which sits at the top of the range. It’s powered by this powerful V8 Hemi engine, producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The trim also stands out with its 17-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 2026 | Photo: Jeep

Jeep’s strategy is part of a series of measures aimed at expanding the range of 8-cylinder engine offerings. In line with this, the Dodge Durango now comes standard with the 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, and the Ram 1500 is once again available with it.

In addition to the Hemi engine, buyers can opt for the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder block or the 3.6L Pentastar V6. The latter can still be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission instead of the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Among other changes, the door hinges have been reworked. The goal is to make removing the doors easier.

New colours are also added to the palette: Reign (purple), Goldilocks (ochre), Joose (orange), Earl Grey (grey-blue) and Tuscadero (pink).

| Photo: Jeep

2026 Jeep Wrangler versions in Canada

In total, seven versions are available: Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara (4-door only), Rubicon, Rubicon X and Moab 392 (4-door only).

What about the 4xe versions?

Absent from the details regarding the 2026 Jeep Wrangler is any mention of the 4xe versions with plug-in hybrid technology. Bradley Horn, Director of Product Communications at Stellantis Canada, did confirm that the 4xe versions are still part of the manufacturer's plans. More information will be shared at a later date.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler continues to be assembled in Toledo, Ohio. It is available at Canadian dealerships now.