• The 2026 Lexus RZ has been presented.

Lexus is revising the formula for its battery-electric SUV for the 2026 model-year. This new iteration of the RZ promises more power, increased range and, above all, new choices for buyers.

Among the notable additions is a performance-oriented F SPORT version, as well as a more accessible front-wheel-drive variant.

Lexus RZ 350e 2026 | Photo: Lexus

Design of the 2026 Lexus RZ

On the design front, the new F SPORT stands out with its black elements, specific bumpers, rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels and a new exclusive colour called Vent, a solid light grey with subtle metallic reflections.

Note: the RZ lineup offers a total of seven monochrome exterior colours and three two-tone finishes.

Lexus 550e 2026, interior | Photo: Lexus

Lexus 550e 2026, seats | Photo: Lexus

2026 Lexus RZ interior

True to its philosophy, Lexus gives its electric vehicles careful soundproofing and active noise and vibration cancellation for superior on-board comfort.

The cabin itself evolves with this new iteration. The Dynamic Sky panoramic glass roof is optimized for the 2026 edition. The F SPORT inherits a black Ultrasuede interior with specific blue stitching, and for the first time at Lexus, the doors are trimmed with laser-etched Ultrasuede (optional).

The ambient lighting can be animated as an option, adding a personalized touch to the whole with a subtle flickering effect inspired by the passage of time.

Lexus 550e 2026, three-quarters rear | Photo: Lexus

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus RZ

Lexus Canada offers three variants of the RZ for 2026. At the entry level, the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e now offers 221 hp, making the model a bit more accessible without sacrificing the responsiveness expected from an electric SUV.

The all-wheel-drive RZ 450e retains its 308-hp output, but the real change comes from the new RZ 550e F SPORT AWD. With its 402 hp, it stands out as the most powerful version ever offered on the RZ.

All versions of the RZ are equipped with a 77-kWh battery.

Acceleration is also noteworthy: the RZ 350e goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, the RZ 450e AWD in 5.2 seconds, and the RZ 550e F SPORT AWD lowers the time to 4.3 seconds.

In the F SPORT edition, Lexus introduces for the first time an "M mode", a system that simulates a manual gearbox via steering wheel paddles, in order to offer a slightly more engaging driving experience. A nod to enthusiasts, though whether that ever catches on remains an open question.

Lexus RZ 350e 2026, front | Photo: Lexus

Range and charging

Range, a central point for any electric vehicle, is also evolving. Lexus estimates that the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e can cover up to 480 km on a full charge (with 18-inch tires), while the RZ 450e AWD announces 418 km (also with 18-inch tires). The RZ 550e F SPORT AWD, fitted with its 20-inch tires, has a range of 360 km.

Note that, as always, those figures are obtained under optimal charging and usage conditions.

Lexus also equips its RZ with a new charging port compliant with the North American Charging Standard (NACS, SAE J3400). The on-board AC charger increases to 11 kW, compared to 7 kW previously, which reduces waiting times at home or at a public charging station.

At a DC fast-charging station, the manufacturer says the new RZ can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Assembled in Japan at the Motomachi plant, the 2026 Lexus RZ will arrive on the Canadian market later this year. Full equipment details and pricing will be announced closer to the launch.

Lexus 550e 2026, charging port | Photo: Lexus

Lexus RZ 350e 2026, wheel | Photo: Lexus

Lexus 550e 2026, badging | Photo: Lexus