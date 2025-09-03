Ann Arbor, MI – Eighteen months ago, we were in Austin, Texas for the launch of the 2025 Ram 1500. It was refreshed for the occasion with a few stylistic changes and a new electrical architecture. It also underwent a major change under the hood: the 5.7L Hemi V8 engine was gone, sent into retirement.

Stellantis was thus the first of the three American automakers to offer a full-size truck lineup without an 8-cylinder engine. It was a bold move, and it was spearheaded by the auto giant’s boss at the time. But the early departure of Carlos Tavares in December 2024 quickly led to a reversal of course at Ram. Work on bringing back the Hemi engine began that month.

Ram surely heard what their customers were telling them: 40 percent of current Ram 1500 Hemi owners made it very clear that they were not interested in buying another model without a V8.

|

2026 Ram 1500: What's new?

Right, the Hemi engine, which now comes standard with the sport exhaust that was previously an option. Because in this segment, sound matters to buyers.

A new version called Express has been added, slotting in above the entry-level Tradesman trim. It offers a more uniform style with body-coloured accents, particularly around the grille.

Buyers may also spot a new logo on the front flanks, a badge named the "Symbol of Protest." It's the Ram brand's bighorn logo merged with a V8 engine, a small gift from the company to those who “protested” against the removal of the V8.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Ram 1500: 8.0/10

Nothing changes with the styling, which was updated last year after all. To recognize models from 2025 onward, you need to look at the grille and the Ram logo, which was modified last year.

Otherwise, what's striking is the variety of presentations across the range. In total, there are five different patterns for the centre of the grille, and some accents are matched to the body colour while others feature chrome.

And this variety means that when it comes to style, you're sure to find something that appeals to you.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, continuity is the theme. Note that the entry-level model has a smaller multimedia screen but, more importantly, more physical controls, as well as an instrument cluster with beautifully designed gauges. It's a matter of taste, but we would clearly opt for this type of interior finish.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2026 Ram 1500: 8.0/10

The 2026 Ram 1500 continues on with the advancements introduced last year, notably the new electrical architecture that offers more possibilities, such as semi-autonomous driving, not possible before.

That architecture, by the way, is why it took Ram 10 months to bring the V8 engine back under the hood of the 1500. It required several integrations between the electronic functions and the V8 mechanical elements, mainly because when the architecture was redesigned, it wasn’t intended to work with the V8.

Beyond that, we have the e-Torque mild-hybrid device that adds 130 lb-ft of torque at opportune moments to assist the gas engine and curb fuel consumption. Note that the extra torque doesn't add to the engine's peak output, but is there at moments when the V8 is not yet “awake”.

The model also has a cylinder deactivation function and start/stop tech to limit fuel consumption where possible.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2026 Ram 1500: 9.0/10

The Hemi engine in place is the same one we've known, with 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, and it’s once again paired with an impressively efficient 8-speed automatic transmission.

Don’t want the 5.7L Hemi V8? The Ram 1500 can still be equipped with the 3.6L Pentastar V6, as well as the Hurricane engine launched for 2025, a 3.0L turbocharged inline-six offered in two configurations (standard, good for 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque and HO (High Output), delivering 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque).

The lineup includes the following models: Tradesman, Express (new), Warlock, Big Horn, Laramie, Sport, Rebel, Longhorn, Limited, RHO and Tungsten.

The Hemi engine doesn’t come standard on any of them. However, it is available on all trims except for the high-end RHO and Tungsten, which get the most powerful Hurricane I6.

The 3.6L Pentastar V6 is standard on the Tradesman, Express, Warlock and Big Horn trims. The standard configuration of the Hurricane engine is standard on the Sport, Rebel and Laramie models. Got all that?

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2026 Ram 1500: 9.0/10

To say we knew what to expect at the driving event for this model is an understatement. There are no surprises, and that's exactly what last year’s disenchanted buyers wanted: to reunite with an old friend.

Note the towing capacity, announced at a maximum of 11,320 lb with this engine, while the payload capacity tops out at 1,650 lb. This is slightly more than what the Hurricane engine offers.

2026 Ram 1500 – Canadian pricing

The V8-powered Ram 1500 debuts in the U.S. this fall, before launching in Canada in Q1 of 2026. Pricing details are still to come, thus. We expect the cost of the V8 option to run about $2,000 in Canada.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The return of the Ram's Hemi is not a surprise when you consider what has happened at Stellantis over the past year. Add to that the current American political context, one in which Ram and its big engines and fuel emissions are no longer swimming against the tide of regulations.

This could all be short-lived, mind you. No one can be sure what the longer-term future holds for the V8, under the bonnet of Ram vehicles or anybody else’s. Your guess is as good as ours.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange