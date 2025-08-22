Subaru Outback Gets $5,000 Price Increase in U.S. for 2026

The Subaru Outback is getting a makeover for the 2026 model-year. We still await the pricing details for Canada. The model is expected in dealerships towards the end of the year.

U.S. consumers got their pricing details this week, however, and some might be suffering from a bit of sticker shock. Subaru has hiked the starting price of the Outback by more than $5,000 USD, to $36,445. That represents a 16-percent jump in the base price compared to 2025, which is huge.

Previous base model eliminated

The main reason for the price increase is that Subaru eliminated the model's previous entry-level version, a practice we're seeing more and more across the industry. And it’s a practice that will make access to a new vehicle that much harder those on a budget.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Photo: Subaru

For now, there’s no confirmation of a similar jump in Canada. It’s worth repeating that Subaru Canada offers variants with different names and its lineup differs slightly from the American one.

Still, it seems clear a price increase is coming here as well. During the presentation of the new generation, four versions instead of seven were announced for Canada: Touring, XT Limited, Wilderness, and XT Premier. (The outgoing model offering the Convenience, Touring, Onyx, Limited, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Premier XT models.)

The new list shows the base version is no longer part of the lineup. For 2025, the price difference between the Convenience and Touring models is $4,300 CAD ($37,363 versus $41,663).