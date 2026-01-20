Kia is updating its Niro for 2027 and we now know, via new images shared by the automaker, that the design is moving towards that of the brand’s new EVs.

While the Niro continues to be offered in gas-only, hybrid and all-electric configurations, that Kia is working explicitly to make its gas-engine SUV look like an EV is an interesting twist on the trend that has seen some carmakers, like Genesis and just recently Mercedes-Benz, commit to making their EVs look as much as possible like their “regular” ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Design of the 2027 Kia Niro

The front end especially easily could fool you into assuming you’re staring down the barrel of an EV. It features the EV models’ wishbone-shaped headlights, for one thing, and the designers took steps to hide the air intakes the ICE model needs to cool its engine and other parts, via a decidedly EV-like body-coloured band stretching between the headlights.

The back end is similarly modified, with an updated hatch. Although, the Y shaped lighting here isn’t taken from Kia’s EVs, but rather from the Sportage gas-engine model.

Motorisation(s) du Kia Niro 2027

Ces quelques images ne disent pas tout sur le Niro remanié prévu pour 2027. On ignore notamment si les trois motorisations différentes — essence, hybride et entièrement électrique — seront de nouveau proposées au choix.