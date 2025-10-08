Kia will reveal the updated 2027 Telluride in a world premiere at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Here’s what we can expect to find at the unveiling:

2027 Kia Telluride – What’s new?

Essentially the twin to Hyundai’s Palisade, the second-generation Telluride will feature an optional hybrid powertrain just as we saw the 2026 Palisade adopt. That will offer up 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque and an estimated total range of some 900 km. Towing capacity of the three-row SUV will be 4,000 lb, and we can expect something in the neighborhood of 7.0L/100 km for combined fuel consumption.

Those not interested in the hybrid option will get a 3.5L V6 that replaces the first edition’s 3.0L engine; it delivers 287 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Again using the 2025 Palisade as a yardstick, the next Telluride should be longer (by 65 mm) than its predecessor, with the wheelbase increasing by 70 mm.

Inside, there will be updated tech (twin 12.3-inch curved screens, etc.) and more premium materials to go around.

2025 Kia Telluride X-Line | Photo: Kia

We also already know that the more rugged X-Line and X-Pro models will remain in the offering; those offer increased ground clearance and come with all-terrain tires, electronic limited-slip rear differentials and more adventure-friendly approach and departure angles – and they will continue to do so in Generation Two.

For the rest, we’ll know much more in November when the drape comes off the 2025 Telluride in Los Angeles. Including regarding specifications and of course pricing. Stay tuned.