Kia has unveiled the second generation of its popular three-row SUV. The revised 2027 Telluride will arrive at North American dealerships in early 2026.

For now, the images shared by the Korean automaker focus mainly on design, but the production version is set to make its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November, where more technical details will be revealed.

2027 Kia Telluride, front | Photo: Kia

Design of the 2027 Kia Telluride

Longer and taller and featuring a longer wheelbase than before, the new Telluride has a significantly more muscular look. Among the aesthetic updates: vertical headlights, bright grille, flat and widened hood, recessed door handles and ribbed, triangle-shaped rear fenders. The wheel arches have a floating effect, further accentuating the SUV's robust character.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro | Photo: Kia

X-Pro Version: The Telluride for adventurers

Speaking of robust, the X-Pro version will remain at the top of the lineup, with 231 mm (9.1 in) of ground clearance and all-terrain tires. It also features front and rear tow hooks, mesh-style grille, blackened thick-spoke wheels and an all-new ground lighting system, projected from the mirrors and the bottom of the body. "Telluride" lettering also appears on the ground when the front doors are opened.

2027 Kia Telluride, intérieur | Photo: Kia

2027 Kia Telluride, seating | Photo: Kia

A redesigned interior for comfort and versatility

Kia promises easier access to the second and third rows, as well as better headroom. The interior environment gains refinement thanks to ambient lighting under the centre console, a rear deck that transforms into a functional table and real metal or imitation-wood accents.

The trunk offers a folding table and a removable partition, while new upholstery and colours are introduced.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro, in profile | Photo: Kia

Powertrain(s) of the Kia Telluride: a hybrid variant on the horizon?

No powertrain details have been announced yet – that should happen in LA - but it’s likely Kia will follow in the footsteps of Hyundai with its close cousin of the Telluride, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade, now offered in a hybrid version. Count on a hybrid Telluride in the North American catalog as early as next year.

Commercial launch planned for early 2026

The 2027 Kia Telluride is expected to arrive on the North American market in the first quarter of 2026. Since Kia is still currently offering the 2025 model on its Canadian site, it’s very possible the brand will skip the 2026 model-year entirely to move directly to this new generation.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia