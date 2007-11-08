Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

BMW Will Recall Over a Million Vehicles Over Potential Fire Risk

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

BMW has to recall more than a million vehicles because of a fire risk associated with them. This new campaign is not to be confused withan earlier recall that affected 1.4 million models for a similar issue in 2017.

As you can probably imagine, several models are affected. The following table shows each of them with their production dates. These dates are important because they affect the problematic period related to the birth of the model.

Models                                 Production dates

1-Series coupe                    November 8, 2007 to October 4, 2013
1-Series convertible            November 12, 2007 to October 9, 2013
3-Series coupe                   May 10, 2006 to June 26, 2013
3-Series sedan                   February 1, 2005 to December 16, 2011
3-Series Wagon                 June 14, 2005 to May 29, 2012
3-Series Convertible           November 28, 2006 to October 1, 2013
X3                                       April 12, 2006 to August 24, 2010
5-Series Sedan                  January 28, 2005 to December 17, 2009
5-Series Wagon                 January 19, 2005 to February 22, 2007
X5                                       May 23 2006 to March 18 2010
Z4 coupe                            April 18, 2006 to August 11, 2008
Z4 roadster                         April 28, 2005 - August 23, 2011

And what is the reason of this recall? The problem is a part (valve heater) of the PCV (positive crankcase ventilation) system. According to BMW, it may not have been produced according to the requirements given to the supplier. Irregularities could lead to a short circuit, which would cause the PCV valve to overheat. If this happens, there is a higher risk of fire.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The supplier in question is Mahle International GmbH. This company is the world's largest producer of parts for combustion engines.

Specifically, 917,106 units are being recalled in the United States. Only 1% of the models are said to carry the manufacturing defect. Bloomberg quoted a BMW spokesman, adding that 98,000 models are affected in Canada, 18,000 others in South Korea.

BMW would have already informed the dealers about this. The company would inform owners by April 25, 2022.

 

You May Also Like

BMW recalls the… Toyota Supra!

BMW recalls the… Toyota Supra!

BMW is recalling some 50,000 vehicles, including the Toyota Supra. In total, around 13,000 sports cars from the Japanese giant will have to visit a dealershi...

BMW issues precautionary recall on 2000-2006 3 Series

BMW issues precautionary recall on 2000-2006 3 Series

As a precaution, BMW today announced its intent to voluntarily recall all 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series vehicles produced between May 1999 and August 2006 to replac...

BMW Canada recalls 9,376 vehicles

BMW Canada recalls 9,376 vehicles

BMW Canada is recalling 9,376 vehicles due to an issue with the braking system. Affected models include the 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3, and Z4 from 2012-2014.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Acura Integra
Acura Sets Base Price of $30,000 for 2023 Int...
Article
2022 Jeep Cherokee X
Jeep adds an X version to its 2022 Cherokee l...
Article
Lamborghini suspends its business in Russia
Lamborghini suspends its business in Russia
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 