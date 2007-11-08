BMW has to recall more than a million vehicles because of a fire risk associated with them. This new campaign is not to be confused withan earlier recall that affected 1.4 million models for a similar issue in 2017.

As you can probably imagine, several models are affected. The following table shows each of them with their production dates. These dates are important because they affect the problematic period related to the birth of the model.

Models Production dates

1-Series coupe November 8, 2007 to October 4, 2013

1-Series convertible November 12, 2007 to October 9, 2013

3-Series coupe May 10, 2006 to June 26, 2013

3-Series sedan February 1, 2005 to December 16, 2011

3-Series Wagon June 14, 2005 to May 29, 2012

3-Series Convertible November 28, 2006 to October 1, 2013

X3 April 12, 2006 to August 24, 2010

5-Series Sedan January 28, 2005 to December 17, 2009

5-Series Wagon January 19, 2005 to February 22, 2007

X5 May 23 2006 to March 18 2010

Z4 coupe April 18, 2006 to August 11, 2008

Z4 roadster April 28, 2005 - August 23, 2011

And what is the reason of this recall? The problem is a part (valve heater) of the PCV (positive crankcase ventilation) system. According to BMW, it may not have been produced according to the requirements given to the supplier. Irregularities could lead to a short circuit, which would cause the PCV valve to overheat. If this happens, there is a higher risk of fire.

The supplier in question is Mahle International GmbH. This company is the world's largest producer of parts for combustion engines.

Specifically, 917,106 units are being recalled in the United States. Only 1% of the models are said to carry the manufacturing defect. Bloomberg quoted a BMW spokesman, adding that 98,000 models are affected in Canada, 18,000 others in South Korea.

BMW would have already informed the dealers about this. The company would inform owners by April 25, 2022.