A smaller Hummer from GMC?

  • According to Bloomberg, a more compact electric Hummer is being seriously considered at GMC.
     
  • The current Hummer EV is a monster weighing over 9,000 pounds.
     
  • So far, 90,000 people have come forward to get their hands on a Hummer EV.

The Hummer name came back into the news a little over two years ago when GMC announced that it would be launching an all-electric pickup truck with that name. The model has since made its debut south of the border and will soon be available in Canada.

What caught our attention was its massive size and its weight of over 9000 lb. As was the case at the time, the Hummer is gigantic and heavy. Its acceptability is no longer a major issue, however, as it is now electric.

However, with such a monster, it's not clear that buyers will be lining up at the doors. Both the pickup version and the upcoming SUV also require a hefty price tag. So, there's room for one or more smaller, and more importantly, less expensive models.

Well, according to Bloomberg's report on Wednesday, a more compact pickup truck could be in the works. People familiar with the matter are reportedly speaking out.

According to what they report, this more compact Hummer is still in the design phase and its production must be approved. However, the project would be a priority and would have a very good chance of receiving the green light from senior management.

It's clear to us that a smaller, more affordable Hummer could be a huge success, simply because of the very different styling (if inspired by the big brother) and capabilities it would offer. It could also help General Motors' (GM) cause in Europe and other markets where some buyers have long dreamed of the Hummer name.

So far, 90,000 people have applied to GMC to get their hands on one. For now, production is still stalled due to limited battery supplies, but it should pick up once a battery plant in Ohio comes online later this year, Bloomberg reports. So far, fewer than 800 Hummer EVs have been delivered as of September 30.

If a smaller Hummer does come out, ironically, we'll see the same kind of strategy that was used with the gasoline model a few decades ago. First there was the H1, then the H2, then the H3 pickup truck.

