Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen asks its dealers to stop selling the Taos

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen is asking dealers to stop selling some versions of the the new Taos model.

The Volkswagen Taos just reached our shores and already, the crossover is plagued with a stop-sale. In fact, due to an issue reported by some owners, the company has asked dealers to stop selling models equipped with all-wheel drive.

"A problem can cause the vehicle to stop while in use," says the German manufacturer. The owners reported that their vehicle’s engine stopped working when it came to a complete stop.

The brand's dealers were informed of the situation on Monday, Volkswagen spokesman Mark Gillies confirmed. He later added that the company is following procedures required by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

By this, he means the stages of the investigation that will be carried out and will lead (or not) to a recall. You can bet that will be the case here.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The notice sent to dealerships outlining Taos owners' complaints also states that the company is working on a solution to make a repair. That solution has not been found yet.

The Taos is well-received in the United States so far, since 4,939 units were sold in the first month of availability. In Canada, only 174 units were registered in the model's first month on the market.

We will be monitoring this situation closely and update this feature if a solution is found or a recall is issued.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen has confirmed that another electric SUV will be joining its ID model lineup. The automaker has not confirmed whether the ID.8 will be sold in Nort...

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Small SUV Enters Big Segment

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Small SUV Enters Big Se...

The German automaker's all-new pocket crossover enters a category already filled with solid, established products. It's a tall order for the small SUV. Here ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lamborghini Countach
Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach
Article
Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck delayed until 2022
Article
The 1990 Pontiac 6000, and the note
Man Gets to Buy 1990 Pontiac 6000 14 years af...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 