Volkswagen is asking dealers to stop selling some versions of the the new Taos model.

The Volkswagen Taos just reached our shores and already, the crossover is plagued with a stop-sale. In fact, due to an issue reported by some owners, the company has asked dealers to stop selling models equipped with all-wheel drive.

"A problem can cause the vehicle to stop while in use," says the German manufacturer. The owners reported that their vehicle’s engine stopped working when it came to a complete stop.

The brand's dealers were informed of the situation on Monday, Volkswagen spokesman Mark Gillies confirmed. He later added that the company is following procedures required by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

By this, he means the stages of the investigation that will be carried out and will lead (or not) to a recall. You can bet that will be the case here.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The notice sent to dealerships outlining Taos owners' complaints also states that the company is working on a solution to make a repair. That solution has not been found yet.

The Taos is well-received in the United States so far, since 4,939 units were sold in the first month of availability. In Canada, only 174 units were registered in the model's first month on the market.

We will be monitoring this situation closely and update this feature if a solution is found or a recall is issued.