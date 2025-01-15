After months of rumours and speculation, Acura today confirmed the return of the RSX. To the certain disappointment of some, the future model will not be a sports coupe, but an electric SUV. This strategic choice reflects Acura's desire to adapt to the new realities of the market while capitalizing on its heritage.

Marketed from 2001 to 2006, the RSX was a compact coupe appreciated for its dynamism and reliability. The car was offered in two versions: a base version and a more powerful Type S version. The RSX was in line with the Integra, another sporty model that had marked the 90s.

A very different context

Times have changed, that's clear. Electrification is emerging as one of the essential solutions to reduce CO2 emissions, and SUVs dominate the market in North America. This radical change may surprise fans of the original sports coupe, but Acura has chosen to combine these two elements to revive the RSX.

The future all-electric Acura RSX |

Built on Honda's new modular electric vehicle platform, the RSX paves the way for a future diverse range of Acura electric models. Equipped with ASIMO artificial intelligence, it promises a revolutionary user experience.

Production of the RSX version 2.0 will take place at the Honda EV Hub, a state-of-the-art plant in Ohio capable of producing gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Acura will have to meet the challenge of offering a high-performance electric SUV, with sufficient range and a competitive price.

The manufacturer has not yet revealed the specifications, price or release date of the RSX.