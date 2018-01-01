Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Type S for Every Acura Model?

For the 2021 model-year we are seeing the return of the Type S performance badge at Acura with the remodeled 2021 TLX. Now it appears that more Acuras carrying the Type S designation are on the way. Several more, in fact.

Acura boss Jon Ikeda told Motor Trend last week that the plan is to produce a Type S variant of every future model found in the company’s vehicle lineup; presumably that includes SUV models as well as sedans. He couldn’t have been plainer about Acura’s intentions: “The equity we want to put on Type S is huge. Yes, we want to put Type S on everything.” Of course, wanting something to happen is not the same as acutally making it happen, but where there's a will...

After the new TLX is upon us, Acura intends to put together a Type S performance version of the MDX, which is getting a major overhaul for the 2021 model-year. That new edition of the SUV is due to be introduced later this year. The expectation is the Type S version will feature the same engine as the TLX Type S, a 3.0L turbo V6. There’s also been talk of a hybrid configuration.

After that, the company returns to the sedan format, with a yet-to-exist model that will serve as the replacement for the ILX, and for which a Type S variant is also pencilled in. There’s no word on what engine might fit into that S, but don’t count on the V6 making it there.

Stay tuned.

2021 Acura TLX Type S, headrest with badging
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura TLX Type S, headrest with badging

