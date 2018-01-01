For the 2021 model-year we are seeing the return of the Type S performance badge at Acura with the remodeled 2021 TLX. Now it appears that more Acuras carrying the Type S designation are on the way. Several more, in fact.

Acura boss Jon Ikeda told Motor Trend last week that the plan is to produce a Type S variant of every future model found in the company’s vehicle lineup; presumably that includes SUV models as well as sedans. He couldn’t have been plainer about Acura’s intentions: “The equity we want to put on Type S is huge. Yes, we want to put Type S on everything.” Of course, wanting something to happen is not the same as acutally making it happen, but where there's a will...

After the new TLX is upon us, Acura intends to put together a Type S performance version of the MDX, which is getting a major overhaul for the 2021 model-year. That new edition of the SUV is due to be introduced later this year. The expectation is the Type S version will feature the same engine as the TLX Type S, a 3.0L turbo V6. There’s also been talk of a hybrid configuration.

After that, the company returns to the sedan format, with a yet-to-exist model that will serve as the replacement for the ILX, and for which a Type S variant is also pencilled in. There’s no word on what engine might fit into that S, but don’t count on the V6 making it there.

Stay tuned.

