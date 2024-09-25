London, England -- For 2025, Range Rover is preparing to plunge into the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) segment with the Range Rover Electric. It’s not the first time the model has seen an electrified version, as there’s been a plug-in hybrid version since 2023, but it will be the first time we see a full-electric Land Rover or Range Rover of any kind.

Indeed, with the proliferation of high-luxury EVs like the GMC Hummer as well as the upcoming Mercedes G-Class G 580 and Cadillac Escalade IQ, the time is ripe for Range Rover to offer its take on the formula. The anticipation is real for this one; 40,000 people have already raised their hand to get in line for a Range Rover Electric.

The Range Rover Electric | Photo: JLR

Design of the 2025 Range Rover Electric

Visually, there’s not much to distinguish this new version from its ICE brethren. The Electric is unmistakably a Range Rover, still providing the tall greenhouse, long hood and aggressively-raked rear window – albeit in a somewhat larger scale – that it’s had since its inception in 1970.

Back then, it clearly impressed a lot of folks – the model had the distinction of being the first vehicle ever to feature in the famous Louvre museum in Paris.

That tradition is front and centre as seen in the jeweled grille, the sparkling wheels and top-drawer paint featured on the Electric. While the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Cadillac have all come to the table with their own luxury vehicles, none of them have the presence of a Range Rover.

(While they’ll never admit it, even Rolls-Royce seemed to be inspired by the Range Rover when designing their Cullinan, the stance and roofline is eerily similar to what we’ve seen on Range Rovers for years.)

According to Range Rover, this decision to keep the Range Rover Electric’s styling true to form was a no-brainer.

“The two key things that came out of our client research was, Number 1: please make it a Range Rover first and foremost and an electric car second,” said Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director and Jaguar Land Rover. “The second thing the customers said to us is that whenever we launch a Range Rover, they recognize that it’s always the best. It has to be the best, and it will always lead by example.” That meant an obligation to make the Range Rover Electric the world’s most capable and luxurious SUV, no compromise.

A few differences

Of course there are cues that separate the Electric from other Range Rovers. The grille has been mostly filled in because an EV like this needs aerodynamics much more than it needs to cool an empty engine bay. The wheels have also been optimized for aerodynamic performance with a special insignia on their hub. And the underside is almost completely flat. Time was even spent on the design of the charge port, which opens smoothly under electric power.

The Range Rover Electric, from above | Photo: JLR

The Range Rover Electric, charging port | Photo: JLR

A Range Rover also needs to be capable, and to that end the Electric can still wade through 900 mm of water – same as the gas version – and will also have 800V high-speed charging. Range Rover claims that 97 percent of journeys taken by Range Rover Electric drivers will be completed without the need to charge. To help achieve that, the Electric gets one-pedal driving that allows drivers to charge as they drive simply by lifting off the accelerator, which is very effective in stop-and-go traffic.

Speaking of traffic, to help keep thing as relaxed as possible inside no matter the situation, the Electric gets noise cancelling headrests as well as the brand’s new Body And Soul Seats (BASS). For the uninitiated, BASS seating takes the front seats and uses actuators within to move with the music you’re listen to, or with a number of presets. You can choose to have the sounds of a spa waft through your speakers (a vibe that’s sure to be complimented by the first ever Range Rover in-car fragrance system) or something with a more upbeat vibe, all of which make use of the in-seat actuators to provide a 4D experience.

The Range Rover Electric will be built on the same line as its ICE brethren and we can expect to see them in dealers in the third quarter of 2025. Auto123 will have a more detailed analysis and first drive review of the new EV for you in early December, so stay tuned.