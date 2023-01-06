Photo: Google Google's new Android Auto interface, fig. 2

• Google is at CES in Las Vegas to introduce an upgrade to its Android Auto app.

• The application now allows users to simultaneously view navigation, the music player and text messages on the screen.

• A bar allows for fast-forwarding through a room or podcast.

Google used the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to present an update to the Android Auto application. New features have been announced that make navigation and the playback of podcasts and music easier, for example.

The new user experience update introduced a split screen that displays directions, music and incoming texts simultaneously – which are not coincidentally the features most commonly used. It was previously necessary to switch screens to access each feature.

Photo: Google Google's new Android Auto interface, fig. 3

Google said the split screen is compatible with all vehicles and can reconfigure itself depending on the screen format (square, horizontal, vertical, etc.).

The company did not specify whether the new Android Auto features would be rolled out via over-the-air updates with all vehicles currently compatible with Android Auto.

Android Auto also takes advantage of an update to Google Assistant that will now provide smart suggestions, including missed call notifications, quick arrival time sharing and instant access to media.

Google is also introducing a progress bar for music or podcasts so that users can move forward through a song or podcast. According to the firm, this was the most requested feature by users.

There will also be on-screen shortcuts to reply to messages and call favourite contacts. As well, the latest Pixel and Samsung phones will soon be able to make calls using the WhatsApp app with Android Auto.