Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Apple and Hyundai-Kia Group Nearing Partnership Deal?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Talks between Apple and the Hyundai-Kia group on partnering to develop and build a car are progressing well, according to a report by CNBC. In fact, the two companies are believed to be close to reaching an agreement that would entail Kia building an Apple-badged electric, autonomous vehicle at its assembly plant in West Point, Georgia.

See also: Hyundai and Apple Discuss Electrification... and Partnership

According to CNBC’s sources, the eventual agreement depends on one important detail, namely that Apple controls both the technology of the vehicle and its physical appearance. In other words, we would not be getting a recognizably Kia or Hyundai model equipped with Apple's signature technology, but rather a distinct Apple vehicle built by the Korean manufacturer, in the United States, under Apple's direction.

The nuance there is important.

If Apple joins forces with Kia, it could use the E-GMP platform that Hyundai recently introduced as the basis for the future electric vehicles it will build. If that's the case, Apple would not have to develop its own electric architecture. Recall that for its part, Hyundai and Kia plan to introduce 23 electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Hyundai Vision T concept
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Vision T concept

Would you like to own and drive your own Apple vehicle? We don't want to disappoint you, but there are many ifs with this project. For one thing, the vehicle that would be built would have no seats or controls for the driver. Sources told CNBC that Apple wants an electric, self-driving vehicle to meet mobility needs – translated, you would be more likely to get into an Apple vehicle to be transported in it than to drive it.

Although the rumours point to an imminent agreement, no deal has yet been shaken on, and there’s always the possibility that Apple could change its mind and partner with another manufacturer. It could simply pull out of the deal if it doesn't get what it wants, and opt for coming up with its own design. In that case, the project could take several years to come to fruition.

We will be watching this closely. Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Apple to Produce a Car by 2024?

Apple to Produce a Car by 2024?

Apple is apparently planning to produce its long-talked-about self-driving electric car by 2024. This is not the first time we’ve heard about such a project ...

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions in 2020

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions ...

Hyundai and Kia intend to introduce three new electric-powered versions of existing SUVs by the end of 2020. The Hyundai Santa Fe’s current generation will t...

Hyundai, Kia Show Off New Automated Valet Parking System

Hyundai, Kia Show Off New Automated Valet Parking System

Hyundai and Kia preview the new Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS) they are working on. The system currently being developed will actually combine two dis...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubison
Jeep recalls Manual-Gearbox Wrangler and Glad...
Article
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
Cadillac’s Blackwings Have Sold Out, But Ther...
Article
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
Ford Unveils its 2021 F-150 Raptor
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review: The Name’s Long Enough, But Is the Range?
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review:...
Video
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2022 Pathfinder
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the ...
Video
Nokian Presents its New Hakkapeliitta 10 Tire for Next Winter
Nokian Presents its New Hakka...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 