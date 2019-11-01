Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Aston Martin DBX goes into production

The Aston Martin brand is going through some tough times these days, but there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Indeed, the British firm has just started producing the first SUV in its history, the DBX. The first unit rolled off the assembly line this week.

Will this new type of vehicle for the company, which comes of course at a time when SUVs continue their march to market domination globally, allow it to get its finances back on track? We can only hope, because as car enthusiasts we never like to see a brand disappear - whether we like its products or not.

The Aston Martin DBX officially entered production at the manufacturer's facility in St Athan, Wales. The first model is painted in a colour that the manufacturer calls Stirling Green, not coincidentally also found on the brand's racing cars. Aston Martin says it has received more than 2,000 orders for the DBX to date, which bodes well for the future. The first deliveries will begin later this month.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Photo: Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX

“We are incredibly proud of our first SUV, which is as much of an Aston Martin as any one of our sports cars. From my design team to the engineers, the vehicle dynamics team and all the experts who hand-craft this beautiful car, here at St Athan, the DBX has become the car that will drive Aston Martin into a bold new era.”

- Marek Reichman, Senior Vice President and Creative Director, Aston Martin

Here’s hoping the executive is correct, and that the DBX proves a lifeline for Aston Martin and enables it to turn its fortunes around.

L'Aston Martin DBX 2021, en production
Photo: Aston Martin
L'Aston Martin DBX 2021, en production

You May Also Like

Ford’s New Bronco Will Premiere Before Summer Hits

Ford’s New Bronco Will Premiere Before Summer Hits

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has not dissuaded Ford from planning a premiere of its new Bronco SUV before the onset of summer. That plan is contingent, h...

Infiniti QX55 Production Delayed by 5 months

Infiniti QX55 Production Delayed by 5 months

Infiniti has announced that production of the new QX55 SUV will be delayed by five months. The factory tasked with building the coupe-like utility model is i...

Top 10 Vehicles at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show: Nine SUVs… and One Car

Top 10 Vehicles at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show: Nine S...

We saw from our romp through the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show this week that carmakers have not exhausted their desire to bring more SUVs, crossovers and anyth...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Hyundai Shows Images of its 2021 Elantra N Line
Article
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross
The 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Headed Our Way?
Article
Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback
Another Car Culled From the Herd: Chevrolet ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier T...
Video
What Do We Do With the Confederate Flag on the General Lee Car?
What Do We Do With the Confed...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for the Second Wave
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Bos...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 