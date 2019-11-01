The Aston Martin brand is going through some tough times these days, but there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Indeed, the British firm has just started producing the first SUV in its history, the DBX. The first unit rolled off the assembly line this week.

Will this new type of vehicle for the company, which comes of course at a time when SUVs continue their march to market domination globally, allow it to get its finances back on track? We can only hope, because as car enthusiasts we never like to see a brand disappear - whether we like its products or not.

The Aston Martin DBX officially entered production at the manufacturer's facility in St Athan, Wales. The first model is painted in a colour that the manufacturer calls Stirling Green, not coincidentally also found on the brand's racing cars. Aston Martin says it has received more than 2,000 orders for the DBX to date, which bodes well for the future. The first deliveries will begin later this month.

“We are incredibly proud of our first SUV, which is as much of an Aston Martin as any one of our sports cars. From my design team to the engineers, the vehicle dynamics team and all the experts who hand-craft this beautiful car, here at St Athan, the DBX has become the car that will drive Aston Martin into a bold new era.” - Marek Reichman, Senior Vice President and Creative Director, Aston Martin

Here’s hoping the executive is correct, and that the DBX proves a lifeline for Aston Martin and enables it to turn its fortunes around.