Aston Martin Sees Stick Shifts in its Future

While most high-end manufacturers have abandoned manual gearboxes in favour of faster automatic transmissions, some are planning to reverse course. Enthusiasts continue to call for stick shifts in sports cars, and Aston Martin is well aware of this.

Towards a return of the manual?

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark recently told Motor1 that the British brand must respond to this growing demand.

“To deliver an authentic sports experience, we need a manual gearbox. We have one, but for the Vantage, we need something different. Stay tuned,” he declared.

The Aston Martin Vantage | Photo: Aston Martin

Currently, only the ultra-exclusive Valiant and Valour models are available with a stick. Yet Aston Martin already offered a manual-equipped Vantage a few years ago, and the idea of a return seems to be gaining ground.

Taking inspiration from Porsche to appeal to purists

For some years now, Porsche has dominated the market for high-end sports cars with manuals, with models like the 911 GT3 and 911 S/T. Hallmark intends to adopt a similar strategy, developing several variants of its existing models to satisfy analog driving enthusiasts.

An electrified future in parallel

Aston Martin isn't just banking on the manual gearbox. The brand is also working on its first all-electric model, although its launch has reportedly been postponed once again.

With these developments, Aston Martin seems intent on combining tradition and modernity, appealing to both driving purists and electric technology enthusiasts.