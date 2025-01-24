Audi Shows Off Q6 e-tron As Off-Road Concept

Just in time for the weekend, Audi has posted images of an off-road concept of its Q6 e-tron electric SUV.

The concept is based on the Sportback version of the Q6 e-tron. The extraordinary thing about this vehicle is that it features portal axles. This technology is designed to increase ground clearance without the need to modify suspension components or vehicle geometry.

The Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, rear | Photo: Audi

With a portal axle, the wheel hubs are not directly aligned with the axle centerline. Instead, the wheels are fixed lower down using gear reducers mounted in the hubs. The gearboxes reduce wheel speed and increase transmitted torque, which is particularly useful for vehicles designed for crossing or towing heavy loads.

By raising the centre axle above the hubs, this system offers better ground clearance without requiring disproportionately large tires (although this doesn’t rule them out). This is essential to avoid damage to mechanical components on rough terrain.

It’s not a common sight in passenger vehicles. The Hummer H1 had that suspension technology, but otherwise, portal axles are generally used in military vehicles.

The Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, in profile | Photo: Audi

The Q6 etron As Off-Road as shown by Audi is fitted with Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T all-terrain tires, by the way.

Audi shared no technical information, but we can tell from looking at it that it's conceived to go everywhere and be able to tackle all kinds of obstacles. The SUV also benefits from roof rails with additional headlights integrated into them. Under the main headlights, additional LED units are present on the bumper, redesigned for the occasion.

Is there a production future for this model? That would be astonishing, but who knows what Audi has in mind. At least, the styling and approach are attention-grabbing, and it shows that Audi too can let its hair down once in a while.

The Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, on the trail |

The Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, wheel |

The Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept, in the woods |