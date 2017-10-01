Audi R18 to gain digital rearview mirror for Le Mans

Audi announced that its R18 race car will be equipped with a digital rearview mirror connected to a tiny, lightweight camera mounted on the roof, just behind the antennas."Even at 330 km/h we’re achieving a totally fluid image flow in real-time transmission – a speed at which the vehicle is covering 92 metres every second,'' said Wolfgang Ullrich, head of Audi Motorsport.This system considerably reduces vibrations associated with traditional outside mirrors.In addition to displaying the image from the camera, the digital mirror can provide feedback on various in-car functions, such as a gear indicator, as well as race information like a yellow flag, for instance.Mass production is not in the cards yet, but with a digital rearview mirror, Audi customers would once again profit from a system that has been successfully tested in motorsport.