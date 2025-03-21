Audi Preparing an SQ9

Audi finally seems ready to enter the full-size SUV arena, meaning it will offer a direct rival to the BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade, and Mercedes-Benz GLS. A prototype of the future Q9 has been seen in testing, with an expected reveal in early 2026, suggesting a 2027 market launch in North America.

An SQ9 in preparation?

Indications are the model being developed is a sporty "S" version, presumable to be named the SQ9. Distinctive features of the model spotted in testing include four round exhaust outlets, a signature of Audi's S models. Like its counterparts, the SQ9 should be equipped with air suspension and adaptive dampers for a more dynamic drive.

Prototype of the future Audi SQ9, in profile | Photo: Audi Club North America

Generous dimensions for more space

While the SQ9 seems to share some traits with the future Audi Q7, several differences are apparent. An extended wheelbase and longer rear overhang hint at a more spacious interior, particularly to accommodate a third row of seats and a bigger cargo space.

Years in the works

Rumours about an Audi Q9 have been circulating for a while. The brand has already trademarked the Q9 name, and recent reports indicate that U.S. dealers have been informed of the imminent arrival of a large three-row SUV.

While Audi has yet to confirm anything officially, demand for full-size SUVs remains strong in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets.