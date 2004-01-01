Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Audi Shows New Minivan Concept

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The Audi Urbansphere concept, doors open
Photo: Audi
The Audi Urbansphere concept, doors open

In the word association game, Audi rhymes with luxury. More specifically luxury sedans and SUVs. Sportiness enters the picture when you attach the R and RS letters to the nameplates.

That's what makes the new concept just presented by the German automaker so… unexpected. Meet the Urbansphere, a design concept that is a follow up to the Skysphere convertible and the Grandsphere sedan, and which looks an awful lot like… a minivan.

At the front, there are certainly elements recognizable from the Q4 e-tron, but the rest of the car's design tells a surprising tale. The windshield is tilted back, the windows are numerous and the tailgate is upright. The Urbansphere also stretches 217 inches and is 79.1 wide, which is significantly larger than any other vehicle Audi has ever built. On board, there are only four seats, in the form of lounge-like chairs. Of course, these seats can be adjusted in any way possible, including on swivels.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Audi Urbansphere concept, from above
Photo: Audi
The Audi Urbansphere concept, from above

Unsurprisingly, the Urbansphere study is all-electric and based on the Volkswagen Group's PPE platform. This will serve as the basis for the company's future electric models, including the A6 e-tron. Audi says its battery is about 120.0 kWh and its electric motors produce 396 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque. The wheels measure a whopping 24 inches, the suspension uses air springs and a rear-wheel steering system helps with maneuverability.

Audi is upfront in saying that the Chinese market is the focus of this concept, as this type of vehicle is popular there as a means of transporting people. To wit, Lexus has also launched a minivan for China and Buick has several luxury versions of its GL8 model that are designed for Chinese customers.

Will this concept ever see the light of day? It extremely doubtful for North America. But in Asia? One never knows, does one.

The Audi Urbansphere concept, interior
Photo: Audi
The Audi Urbansphere concept, interior
Audi Urbansphere concept, seats
Photo: Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept, seats
Photos:Audi
Audi Urbansphere concept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Audi PB 18 e-tron Concept Revealed at Pebble Beach

Audi PB 18 e-tron Concept Revealed at Pebble Beach

Audi unveiled a concept car for the first time at Pebble Beach this weekend. The highly aerodynamic Audi PB 18 e-tron electric prototype was developed in the...

INFINITI Wants to Triple Sales in China by 2023

INFINITI Wants to Triple Sales in China by 2023

The Chinese gold rush continues for the auto manufacturers. Buick, Cadillac and Lincoln, among others, have already launched major offensives in that market,...

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Buick chose one its most lucrative markets for the reveal of its new all-electric Enspire SUV concept. The electric motor powering the future luxury utility ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Veloster N
2022 Hyundai Veloster N Review: Can a Car Cha...
Review
Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
A Trio of Recalls from Audi and Volkswagen
Article
2023 Lexus RZ
One Last Teaser Image of the Lexus RZ before ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Honda Teases Look at Next HR-V’s Interior
Honda Teases Look at Next HR-...
Video
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 